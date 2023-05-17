The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

FM Cohen offers Leo Dee, husband, dad of terror victims, envoy role

Leo Dee’s wife Lucy, 48, and daughters Maia, 20, and Rina, 15, were murdered on Passover by Palestinians who opened fire at their car in the Jordan Valley, shooting them over 20 times.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MAY 17, 2023 16:42
Rabbi Leo Dee is seen speaking at an Israel Remembrance Day ceremony. (photo credit: Ariel Ohana)
Rabbi Leo Dee is seen speaking at an Israel Remembrance Day ceremony.
(photo credit: Ariel Ohana)

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen offered Rabbi Leo Dee, whose wife and two daughters were murdered by Palestinian terrorists in April, to be a special envoy of Israel, the minister said on Wednesday.

Dee confirmed that he is in talks to be a Foreign Ministry envoy to Jewish communities around the world.

“I heard his eulogy for his wife, and you could not help but be moved by it,” Cohen said. 

The minister said he was moved by Dee’s call for unity even when he was experiencing an intense personal tragedy.

“Everyone who heard him had to feel the same way,” Cohen said.

“Everyone who heard him had to feel the same way.”

Eli Cohen
RABBI LEO Dee addresses the media after news emerged that his wife had died of the wounds she sustained in the Jordan Valley attack earlier this month. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90) RABBI LEO Dee addresses the media after news emerged that his wife had died of the wounds she sustained in the Jordan Valley attack earlier this month. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Cohen also said that an EU member state plans to break ranks with the rest of the union to open an embassy in Jerusalem in the next two months.

Read the full interview with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Friday’s Jerusalem Post.

Leo Dee: Husband, father to Israeli victims of terror

Dee’s wife Lucy, 48, and daughters Maia, 20, and Rina, 15, were murdered on Passover by Palestinians who opened fire at their car in the Jordan Valley, shooting them over 20 times.

About 10,000 people attended the Dees’ funeral, in which which the father and husband said: “Today the Jewish people have proven that we are one, we are united.

“When a simple, quiet family in Efrat is devastated, the whole country hurts,” Dee said. “And when a family in Tel Aviv is devastated, the whole country hurts. There’s no greater proof of our unity.” 

Days later, Dee commented on the deep political divisions in Israel to the Post, saying that he believes that “if in a situation of tragedy everyone can come together, that means that we can come together anytime… I think that if there’s love that’s shown towards people, they want to come together. If people criticize each other, which unfortunately is the modern way…then we’ll just create a polarized society. So I think that we have to accept other people, we have to show that we love other people and we want to listen to them, even if we don’t agree.”



Tags Foreign Ministry Terrorism Terror Attack MK Eli Cohen
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
5

Iron Dome ready for deployment in Ukraine, says US general

The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by