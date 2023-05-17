FM Cohen offers Leo Dee, husband, dad of terror victims, envoy role

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen offered Rabbi Leo Dee, whose wife and two daughters were murdered by Palestinian terrorists in April, to be a special envoy of Israel, the minister said on Wednesday.

Dee confirmed that he is in talks to be a Foreign Ministry envoy to Jewish communities around the world.

“I heard his eulogy for his wife, and you could not help but be moved by it,” Cohen said.

The minister said he was moved by Dee’s call for unity even when he was experiencing an intense personal tragedy.

“Everyone who heard him had to feel the same way,” Cohen said.

RABBI LEO Dee addresses the media after news emerged that his wife had died of the wounds she sustained in the Jordan Valley attack earlier this month. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Cohen also said that an EU member state plans to break ranks with the rest of the union to open an embassy in Jerusalem in the next two months.

Leo Dee: Husband, father to Israeli victims of terror

Dee’s wife Lucy, 48, and daughters Maia, 20, and Rina, 15, were murdered on Passover by Palestinians who opened fire at their car in the Jordan Valley, shooting them over 20 times.

About 10,000 people attended the Dees’ funeral, in which which the father and husband said: “Today the Jewish people have proven that we are one, we are united.

“When a simple, quiet family in Efrat is devastated, the whole country hurts,” Dee said. “And when a family in Tel Aviv is devastated, the whole country hurts. There’s no greater proof of our unity.”

Days later, Dee commented on the deep political divisions in Israel to the Post, saying that he believes that “if in a situation of tragedy everyone can come together, that means that we can come together anytime… I think that if there’s love that’s shown towards people, they want to come together. If people criticize each other, which unfortunately is the modern way…then we’ll just create a polarized society. So I think that we have to accept other people, we have to show that we love other people and we want to listen to them, even if we don’t agree.”