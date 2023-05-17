The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel to complain to CNN about claim that Dee family killed in ‘shootout’

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that it is working on a complaint, after a source saw a draft of the letter. 

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MAY 17, 2023 21:17
RABBI LEO Dee addresses the media after news emerged that his wife had died of the wounds she sustained in the Jordan Valley attack earlier this month. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
RABBI LEO Dee addresses the media after news emerged that his wife had died of the wounds she sustained in the Jordan Valley attack earlier this month.
The Israeli Consulate in Atlanta planned to send a letter of complaint to CNN after host Christiane Amanpour said last week that members of the Dee family were “killed in a shootout."

“The mother and two Israel-British sisters - they were killed in a shootout,” Amanpour said, seemingly implying that the victims of terror were also shooting.

The murder of Lucy, Maia and Rina Dee

Lucy Dee, 48, and daughters Maia, 20, and Rina, 15, were murdered on Passover by Palestinian terrorists who opened fire at their car in the Jordan Valley, shooting them over 20 times.

Rabbi Leo Dee, husband and father of the victims, told media watchdog HonestReporting on Tuesday that he demands an apology.

(L-R) Maia and Rina Dee, murdered in a terror shooting in the Jordan Valley on April 7, 2023 (credit: Family) (L-R) Maia and Rina Dee, murdered in a terror shooting in the Jordan Valley on April 7, 2023 (credit: Family)

“This is the perfect example of ‘terror journalism,’ where you have moral equivalence between the terrorist and victim,” Dee said. 

“This type of journalism perpetuates the conflict in the Middle East. The real cycle of violence is a comment like this followed by a terrorist atrocity and then more of the same," he added. 



