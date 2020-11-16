Israeli Foreign Ministry requests apology from CNN for Amanpour's remarks

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has requested an official apology from CNN for anchor Christiane Amanpour's contentious comparison between Kristallnacht and President Trump's term on November 13, Kan 11 reported. The Foreign Ministry's request asserted that the comparison was inappropriate and wrong. Amanpour is CNN's Chief International Anchor, as well as the host of the CNN International's nightly interview program. In her segment, she explained how Kristallnacht was a significant turning point in the process "that led to genocide against a whole identity.”
Her comparison lay in the attack on "truth" that both the Nazis and the Trump administration, according to her, have exacted."After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden/Harris team pledges a return to norms, including the truth," she said. Her statements set off an immediate backlash on Twitter, as well as requests from other organizations for an apology.
Never before in the history of U.S. news networks did a journalist distort the Holocaust for political purposes as Amanpour just did on on CNN & PBS.No, @camanpour, the Nazi genocide was not "an attack on fact, knowledge, history & truth."— Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 14, 2020They murdered 6 million Jews. Say it. pic.twitter.com/Cwkzj1lUBK
