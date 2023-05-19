The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli TV presenter Galit Gutman apologizes after saying ultra-Orthodox community 'sucks blood'

Gutman: "I would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart if I offended an entire sector of people."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 19, 2023 20:47

Updated: MAY 19, 2023 20:50
Israeli model and TV-host Galit Gutman hosts the "Israel Calling" concert, on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2018, where 25 of the 2018 Eurovision entrants of that year performed live earlier that night. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Israeli model and TV-host Galit Gutman hosts the "Israel Calling" concert, on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2018, where 25 of the 2018 Eurovision entrants of that year performed live earlier that night.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Israeli TV presenter Galit Gutman apologized to the ultra-Orthodox community on Friday afternoon after she made controversial comments she made on live television about them that morning.

"How much of a burden can be placed on a third of this country to keep all these ultra-Orthodox people who suck our blood?" Gutman said during the broadcast.

Gutman initially made these statements on Channel 12 on Friday morning while talking about the protest at Bnei Brak this week.

Gutman's apology for the incident

The TV presenter later apologized for her statements. "I would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart if I offended an entire sector of people," Gutman said. "I love the State of Israel, and I have sharp criticism towards the representatives of the ultra-Orthodox sector in the Knesset out of concern for Israel's future. 

"The words were said during a discussion on the government budget and the property tax fund," she continued. "But I have no intention of offending anyone at all. I apologize to everyone who was hurt by my words."

GALIT GUTMAN and her daughter, Emma, model creations by Aharon Genish. (credit: LENS PRODUCTIONS) GALIT GUTMAN and her daughter, Emma, model creations by Aharon Genish. (credit: LENS PRODUCTIONS)

"I love the State of Israel, and I have sharp criticism towards the representatives of the ultra-Orthodox sector in the Knesset out of concern for Israel's future."

Galit Gutman

Channel 12 announced after her initial statements that Gutman will be investigated on her comments, Hebrew media reported, with the Israeli broadcast also stating that her "words are unacceptable and should not have been said in any way. We regret this and apologize for the unnecessary harm."

Coalition politicians also condemned her statements

Shortly after Gutman's initial controversial statement, several coalition MKs condemned her words.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that her statements were "ugly and inciting" and that they are "reminiscent of blasphemous statements directed against our people in the past."

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said that such statements "have no place in the Jewish state. The ultra-Orthodox public contributes a lot to the State of Israel, whether it is through volunteering, charity organizations and increasing integration into the labor market."

Transportation Minister Miri Regev said in response: "Shame on you Galit Gutman. There is no place in Israel for words reminiscent of antisemitic statements that belonged to the oppressors of our people. Enough incitement."

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated that "Lapid's dangerous incitement against the ultra-Orthodox permeates the media and the results of such are already visible. Let's stop before it's too late! The ultra-Orthodox are our brothers, they are part of the state."



Tags Knesset Ultra-Orthodox israeli politics blood
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by