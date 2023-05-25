The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli rescue services drill for wildfires ahead of summer in Jerusalem

The exercise was carried out with the aim to enhance response capabilities for the upcoming summer, amid growing risk associated with climate change and the potential for large-scale wildfires.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 25, 2023 16:40

Updated: MAY 25, 2023 16:43
A visual from the exercise that was held (photo credit: JERUSALEM FIRE DEPARTMENT, POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A visual from the exercise that was held
(photo credit: JERUSALEM FIRE DEPARTMENT, POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel's Fire and Rescue Services and several emergency rescue services carried out an extensive fire-preparedness exercise on Wednesday in the Jerusalem mountain area of Mateh Yehuda.

The exercise was carried out with the aim to enhance response capabilities for the upcoming summer.

The emergency and rescue services that took part in the drill included the Jerusalem Fire Department and Rescue Services, Jerusalem District Police and Magen David Adom (MDA), as well as municipal entities such as the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council and the Jerusalem Municipality and the IDF's Home Front Command and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF).

The primary objective of the exercise was to simulate emergency situations and improve coordination, synchronization and cooperation while combating forest fires and extreme events

Israel prepares as it enters wildfire season

Recognizing the growing risk associated with climate change and the potential for large-scale wildfires, this joint effort aimed to ensure a comprehensive and effective response to protect both human lives and the natural environment.

The exercise required the active participation of commanders, police officers, firefighters, and local emergency personnel.

A visual of the exercise that was conducted (credit: JERUSALEM FIRE DEPARTMENT, POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In addition to ground forces, a multitude of firefighting teams, fire extinguishing aircraft, police units and a helicopter from Israel Police's Air Unit actively engaged in the exercise.

By simulating realistic scenarios, the exercise provided an opportunity to evaluate operational readiness, assess response capabilities and strengthen coordination among different agencies.

Jerusalem District commander Doron Turgeman emphasized the importance of such comprehensive exercises in light of the upcoming summer months.

He stated, "The integrated exercise involving all emergency and rescue agencies, alongside civilian actors, in dealing with extreme events and fires, holds significant relevance and meaning at this time. Over the years, we have confronted substantial and challenging fires in open areas and joint efforts have been crucial in effectively tackling these situations."

Turgeman further emphasized that the primary objective during firefighting events remains the preservation of human lives. Combating fires, both on the ground and from the air remains a collective responsibility. 

He stressed the importance of considering the safety of the population in fire-prone areas, including residents, drivers and hikers, by providing timely emergency instructions, directing traffic and facilitating evacuations.

Shmulik Friedman, commander of the Jerusalem Fire Department and Rescue Services, expressed confidence in the capabilities and strength of the department's firefighters.

He acknowledged the exercise as a pivotal demonstration of operational readiness and preparedness within the region. Friedman stated, "The exercise's main purpose is to improve and test the capabilities of the district firefighters, enabling us to provide the best service in real-time to citizens in need."



