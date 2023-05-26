The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Heatwaves and thunderstorms: Israel set for weekend of unusual weather

While temperatures will be unseasonably hot over the weekend, unusual rain and thunderstorms will be observed in much of the country.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: MAY 26, 2023 08:08
People enjoy at the beach in Herzliya, during a hot weather, on May 22, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
People enjoy at the beach in Herzliya, during a hot weather, on May 22, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

While the weather in Israel will be unseasonably warm over the Shavuot weekend, localized rain and thunderstorms are expected to occur throughout Friday and Saturday, with slight concerns of flooding in the east and south of Israel.

The weather on Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy, and a slight rise in temperatures will be felt throughout the country. During the evening and into the night, the sky will remain cloudy and, in the northern mountains of the country, strong winds are expected to pick up.

Rainy weather ahead

The rise in temperatures will continue on Saturday, as well, and during the day, southwesterly winds will strengthen and the air will become hazy, with the possibility of sandstorms in the south of the country.

From the early hours of the afternoon, rainstorms may occur, alongside isolated thunderstorms, and there are slight concerns of flooding in Israel's southern and eastern rivers.

On Sunday, there will be some relief from the high temperatures, but it will still be unusually hot for the time of year. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to occur across most of the country, and the concern of flooding remains. Strong winds are expected to continue across the south of Israel.

On Monday, temperatures will cool further, and rain will continue throughout the country until around midday.



Tags summer weather rain weather conditions in israel dust storm
