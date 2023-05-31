61% of Israelis support equal rights for LGBT people - poll

61% of Israelis support granting equal rights to LGBT people, a new poll by Channel 13 found on Wednesday.

Among Jewish Israelis, the rate of support is even higher, with 68% expressing support and only 17% expressing opposition. Among religious Jews, 33% support granting equal rights to LGBT people, while 32% oppose doing so.

Among non-Jewish Israelis, the level of opposition is much higher, with 73% expressing opposition and 22% expressing support.

In terms of same-sex marriage, 52% of Israelis expressed support, while 36% expressed opposition. In comparison, a similar poll last year, 45% expressed support, meaning there has been a 7% increase in support since last year.

Among Likud voters, 50% expressed support for same-sex marriage, with 33% expressing opposition.

Attendees at the Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance march, June 3, 2021. (credit: TZVI JOFFRE)

Support for same-sex marriage rises among Right

Among Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionist party voters, support for same-sex marriage increased substantially, rising from 4% last year to 19% this year.

The poll comes the day before the Jerusalem Pride and Tolerance March is set to take place, marking the start of Pride Month.