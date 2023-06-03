The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
IDF names first killed soldier at Egyptian border

Three soldiers were killed by an Egyptian police officer at the Egyptian border on Saturday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 3, 2023 15:54

Updated: JUNE 3, 2023 16:31
Sgt. Lia Ben-Nun who was killed on the Egyptian border. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Sgt. Lia Ben-Nun who was killed on the Egyptian border.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF named the first soldier who was killed at the Egyptian border by an Egyptian police officer on Saturday morning.

The first identified of the three was the female soldier - Sgt. Lia Ben Nun. 

The IDF said Ben Nun was 19 years old and from Rishon Lezion. She was promoted to the rank of sergeant after her death.

@liaaaaa__b

Last week, Ben Nun posted a video on her Tiktok account detailing her journey as a female combat soldier. Through a series of photos, she detailed the highs and lows of her long training program and the friends she had made along the way.



