IDF names first killed soldier at Egyptian border

The IDF named the first soldier who was killed at the Egyptian border by an Egyptian police officer on Saturday morning.

The first identified of the three was the female soldier - Sgt. Lia Ben Nun.

The IDF said Ben Nun was 19 years old and from Rishon Lezion. She was promoted to the rank of sergeant after her death.

Last week, Ben Nun posted a video on her Tiktok account detailing her journey as a female combat soldier. Through a series of photos, she detailed the highs and lows of her long training program and the friends she had made along the way.