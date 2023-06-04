The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The real reform Israel needs is in the Bar Association - Efi Nave

"This is the reform that needs to be done," said Nave, as ongoing judicial reform negotiations and debates continued in the country.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 17:38
Senior attorney Effi Nave and his partner Bar Katz arrive for a court hearing at the Court in Rishon Lezion, on November 8, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Senior attorney Effi Nave and his partner Bar Katz arrive for a court hearing at the Court in Rishon Lezion, on November 8, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Controversial Israel Bar Association chairman candidate Efi Nave attacked the State Attorney's Office's slow pace of dealing with cases in a new Bar election campaign advertisement on Sunday, saying that this was the reform that Israeli citizens needed.

"Today, cases, even small ones, lay at the State Attorney's Office for 3-5 years - sometimes even more - without receiving a decision, said Nave. "In the meantime, people are getting foreclosures, frozen bank accounts, business activity stopping because people have no way of paying salaries, travel bans, lives are ruined in a moment -- and this is before talking about the families that fall apart and the good names that are ruined and health destroyed."

Nave said that citizens were having their lives ruined because the State Attorney's Office had no motivation to hurry and that in their eyes they have as much time as they would need to address a case. 

The former Bar head demanded that the State Attorney had to make decisions on cases within 1-2 years. If a decision wasn't made within that time frame, Nave said that the case should be closed.

"This is the reform that needs to be done," said Nave, as ongoing judicial reform negotiations and debates continued in the country.

Israeli Attorney Effi Naveh, chairman of the Israel Bar Association's attends a Constitution, Law, and Justice, Committee meeting in the Israeli parliament on January 16, 2018 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Israeli Attorney Effi Naveh, chairman of the Israel Bar Association's attends a Constitution, Law, and Justice, Committee meeting in the Israeli parliament on January 16, 2018 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Nave: Israel's Bar Association is too political

Nave came out against the judicial reform last Monday but said that the Bar Association had become too politicized and needed to only challenge the proposals in suitable forums such as the Knesset. Nave said that current Bar leadership had involved the organization far too much in protests and politics, jeopardizing its ability to represent the interests of all its members. The previous Bar chairman, Avi Himi, was an outspoken critic of the judicial reform proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January. 

"Everyone agrees that the judicial system and law enforcement need changes, but not the current way. I'm against many parts of the plan of  Levin, and of course, if they will try to take attorneys out of the Judicial Selection Committee," said Nave. "But I'm against all attempts to enter the Bar into the political field."

Nave also on Wednesday attacked suggestions to turn the Bar into a volunteer organization, which he said would erase all the achievements of the association. Currently, Israeli attorneys must be part of the Bar.

Scandals and resignations in Israel's Bar Association

Following a 2019 sex-for-judgeship scandal, which was dropped by the State Attorney's Office in 2021 for lack of trial viability, Nave resigned from the chairmanship of the Bar. 

Himi resigned in January following his own sex scandal, opening the chairman position to an election on Tuesday.

Nave has faced controversy in his run. He overcame possible disqualification in mid-May over technical matters pertaining to digital signatures of support from other lawyers, rather than written signatures. 

The Movement for Quality Government has called on the State Attorney's Office to file an ethics complaint against Nave's running for office, over both the sex scandal and a 2022 conviction for sneaking his partner past customs border security at Ben-Gurion Airport in 2018. MQG renewed the call on Thursday by appealing to the Attorney-General's Office.



Tags Politics state attorney Israel Bar Association Efi Nave
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by