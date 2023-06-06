The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ben-Gvir easing gun licenses for non-infantry combat soldiers, Hesder, medics

Non-infantry combat soldiers and reservists will be given favorable consideration in the firearm license application process.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 6, 2023 19:10
Firearm used in shooting attack on IDF soldiers near Ofra, December 7, 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Firearm used in shooting attack on IDF soldiers near Ofra, December 7, 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Private firearm license applications will be eased for medic volunteers, current and former non-infantry combat soldiers, and Hesder program participants, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Tuesday.

"What we are doing here is a move to save lives, to allow soldiers serving in the security forces, Hesder soldiers and Magen David Adom volunteers to respond in real time and save lives," said Ben-Gvir, in a discussion with representatives from the Israel Police and National Security Ministry firearm licensing divisions. "And in addition, we are correcting an injustice of many years and enabling the warriors who defend the State of Israel to defend themselves, their lives and the lives of their families."

Non-infantry combat soldiers and reservists -- such as those in combat engineering, armor, artillery, and border police -- will be given favorable consideration in the firearm license application process. These soldiers will also be more favorably considered to apply for a firearm up to ten years after their military service and reserve service. Ben-Gvir first proposed the idea in April, saying that they should not require interviews as part of the application process.

Participants in Hesder, a program to learn at a yeshiva religious study institution for half  of one's military service, will be able to apply for a license as long as they served at least a year as a combat soldier, were over 21 years, and study or work in applicable towns. Under these same conditions, soldiers who served in combat units but were released from the army due to injury will also be able to apply. Hesder soldiers were previously considered not having met the definition for having completed their military service.

Magen David Adom, ZAKA and United Hatzalah of Israel volunteers will also be able to apply for a license after a year of service. In April, Ben-Gvir announced regulatory changes that would remove the interview process for firefighters, IDF soldiers, Shin Bet and Mossad agents, and police and Border Police officers.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is seen at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on May 29, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is seen at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on May 29, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The National Security Ministry said in April that this would reduce the burden on the interview process and backlog in applications from 2022.

To apply for a firearm license, Israel citizens must meet a threshold of eligibility, which is a combination of military experience, profession, and location of residence, work or study. If this threshold is met, applicants usually go through an interview at the National Security Ministry. The following step would be a mandatory training process.

In February, the National Security Ministry had over 17,000 applications still waiting to be processed, 10,000 of these awaiting the interview segment. Ben-Gvir said that he would double the personnel in his ministry’s licensing division, and increase operating hours. The minister sought for the ministry to be able to complete 5,000 to 8,000 interviews per month.

14,073 initial application approvals were given

According to the ministry, since February, 14,073 initial application approvals were given, which was almost three times the corresponding period in 2022. 16,620 interviews were held in this period, which was a 200% increase from the previous year. 11,393 licenses were reportedly granted, which  was a 280% increase to the same four month period in 2022, and a 450% increase from 2021.

Hagit Pe'er, the chairperson for NA'AMAT, said in response to the new regulations that flooding the streets with tens of thousands of weapons would increase violence and reduce control. She called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet to hear the positions of professionals before implementing the policy.

"This is a move that may increase the risk for thousands of women in Israel who live in a cycle of violence," Pe'er said in a press release. "This appears to be a plan that not only won't improve the personal security of Israeli citizens, but may cost lives and those of women in particular."



