Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai appointed a team on Wednesday to investigate the demonstration that was held near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea after allegations came out about police violence, according to a KAN report.

Protesters had been demonstrating on Friday outside of Netanyahu's home to protest the judicial reform which resulted in violent clashes between the protesters and police.

The demonstration included approximately 250 protesters who went to demonstrate in front of the prime minister's house, and clashes started after police allegedly used force in an attempt to disperse the protesters, according to an N12 report.

The police stated that they were unaware of any protests happening that night and nothing was coordinated. As a result, the police were called and the protest was broken up.

In a video, police can be seen trying to forcefully evict the protestors from the area as well as shoving and beating the protestors in the face.

Ten protesters were arrested that night

That night, 10 protesters were arrested and one person was allegedly injured by the police. One protester was reported seen with a bloody nose, which other protesters claim was broken by police officers. Another report from Walla, however, stated that it was bloody because heavy equipment fell on his face after police tried to take it down.

Four protesters were arrested and taken to Hadera police station, one of the people arrested was Moshe Redman, one of the leaders of the hi-tech protests and one of the organizers of this demonstration in Caesarea.

After calls on social media to go and support the arrested protesters, more protesters arrived in Caesarea and later on in the night, crowds arrived at the police station to support the detainees that were being held there. Six more protesters were then arrested at the police station.