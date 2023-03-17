Judicial reform protests held outside Netanyahu, ministers' homes

Numerous protests were held outside the homes of a number of coalition government politicians in Israel on Friday.

Approximately 300 people protested near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea, northern Israel, Ynet reported on Friday ahead of the eleventh consecutive Saturday of demonstrations.

Protestors chanted that this is "the destruction of the state," carrying signs with Netanyahu's image reading, "this is where the dictator lives" and "we deserve a better future."

About 200 people protested outside Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman's home on Friday. The demonstrators called on Silman to resign and "atone for the overthrow of the previous government," Ynet quoted the protesters as saying.

Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel's home was also surrounded by protesters the same day early afternoon, according to N12. Video footage captured the protesters saying "Gila Gamliel is a fascist; Shabbat Shalom to Gamliel's children, whose mother is a fascist."

Graffiti was found sprayed during the night at the home of Justice Minister Yariv Levin in Modi'in, N12 reported on Friday. The graffiti wrote that Levin was the "enemy of the people."

As Levin's father had recently passed away, the graffiti sprayed at his home was condemned by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in a Facebook post.

"The inscriptions on the house of a minister in Israel, and especially when he is in his difficult hour - mourning his father who passed away a few days ago. I strongly condemn it."

Dozens of protesters came to demonstrate in front of Defense Minister Yoav Galant's home in Moshav Amikam, also in northern Israel. In Herzliya, dozens of people gathered near the home of MK Yuli Edelstein - who was absent from the recent votes on the reforms, Ynet reported.

At the same time, about 300 people demonstrated in front of the home of Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Avi Dichter in Ashkelon. Others also demonstrated outside the home of MK Moshe Saada.

First protest in an Arab town

The first protest against the judicial reforms in an Arab village was also held on Friday in Kafr Manda near Acre. 250 people came to protest in the town.

"We understand that the Arab society will be severely harmed," Ynet quoted the protesters as saying.

Nir Barkat

On Thursday, a demonstration was held outside the conference held by Economy Minister Nir Barkat in Kfar Saba, according to the N12 report.

Protesters came to the place in an attempt to put pressure on him to oppose the judicial reforms, and during the demonstration, an object was thrown at a window of the hall where the conference was held - and one of the windows was smashed. While the minister was quickly escorted to his car, his assistant was thrown to the ground, after which she was taken to the hospital and received medical treatment.

Protests are expected to be held in about 120 locations on Saturday across the country, according to the protest organizers. They also said that "next week the Israeli government intends to pass the laws of dictatorship and religious coercion. Hundreds of thousands across the country will stand against them like an iron wall and support the High Court and the heads of the systems to stop the coup d'état.

"Every citizen must come out and take a stand in the fateful moments of the State of Israel. Together we will save Israeli democracy."