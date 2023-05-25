The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Reservists protest at Netanyahu's home: 'US boycotts Bibi while Iran builds a bomb'

The demonstrators claimed that the prime minister is isolating Israel from the rest of the world, particularly the United States.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 25, 2023 07:59

Updated: MAY 25, 2023 08:37
Protesters gather outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on May 25, 2023. (photo credit: BROTHERS IN ARMS)
Protesters gather outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on May 25, 2023.
(photo credit: BROTHERS IN ARMS)

Dozens of protesters, including members of the Brothers in Arms reservist group, gathered outside the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday morning, according to a statement from Brothers in Arms. 

The group claimed that the prime minister is isolating Israel from the rest of the world, particularly the United States, and his actions are posing a threat to Israel's national security.

Statement from reservist protesters

Brothers in Arms called on Netanyahu to "decide now: Either a strong independent state or a Messianic halachic state while Iran has an atomic bomb."

"The US is boycotting Bibi," the Brothers in Arms organization said in a statement, "and Iran is speeding toward a nuclear bomb, because of a judicial overhaul that will destroy Israeli democracy.

"Mr. Security has lost our best friend and he is trying to put us to sleep with 'freezes' and fake dialogue."

Israel Police officers are seen at the protest outside of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on May 25, 2023. (credit: BROTHERS IN ARMS) Israel Police officers are seen at the protest outside of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on May 25, 2023. (credit: BROTHERS IN ARMS)

This is a developing story.



