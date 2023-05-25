Dozens of protesters, including members of the Brothers in Arms reservist group, gathered outside the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday morning, according to a statement from Brothers in Arms.
The group claimed that the prime minister is isolating Israel from the rest of the world, particularly the United States, and his actions are posing a threat to Israel's national security.
Statement from reservist protesters
Brothers in Arms called on Netanyahu to "decide now: Either a strong independent state or a Messianic halachic state while Iran has an atomic bomb."
"The US is boycotting Bibi," the Brothers in Arms organization said in a statement, "and Iran is speeding toward a nuclear bomb, because of a judicial overhaul that will destroy Israeli democracy.
"Mr. Security has lost our best friend and he is trying to put us to sleep with 'freezes' and fake dialogue."
This is a developing story.