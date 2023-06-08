The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Founder of far-right extremist movement working as Ben-Gvir's advisor - report

Bentzi Gopstein was banned from running for Knesset in 2019 as he was indicted on charges of incitement to terrorism, violence and racism. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 14:42

Updated: JUNE 8, 2023 15:01
Lehava chairman Benzi Gopstein is brought to the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court after he was arrested by police earlier today, October 22, 2017. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Lehava chairman Benzi Gopstein is brought to the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court after he was arrested by police earlier today, October 22, 2017.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Bentzi Gopstein, the founder of the far-right organization Lehava, has entered National Security Minister Ben-Gvir's inner circle and is acting as a close adviser for him, according to Israeli media reports. 

Gopstein was banned from running for Knesset in 2019 as he was indicted on charges of incitement to terrorism, violence and racism. 

Haaretz reported on Thursday that, according to sources close to Ben-Gvir, Gopstein is involved in decisions pertaining to the police.

Former Israel Police Deputy Commissioner also told 103FM radio about Gopstein's advisory position, saying he is the "chairman of the [most terrible] organization in the country...[and] became the advisor fo the convicted criminal minister."

Lehava's recent threats and acts of violence

Gopstein's organization, Lehava, has recently made headlines for threatening and protesting the Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance.  

On May 29, the organization called on supporters of the organization to join a protest against the march, stating "Jerusalem is not Sodom!" The protest takes place at Blumfield Garden across from the entrance to Liberty Bell Park, where the Pride and Tolerance march begins.

LEHAVA CHAIRMAN Benzi Gopstein and activists protest the annual Jerusalem Pride Parade under heavy security, in 2019. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) LEHAVA CHAIRMAN Benzi Gopstein and activists protest the annual Jerusalem Pride Parade under heavy security, in 2019. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A joint investigation by N12 and the FakeReporter initiative found that individuals in a number of right-wing WhatsApp and Telegram groups had made threatening statements against the march.

One individual in a group called "Jews won't stay silent" shared an advertisement for the Lehava protest, adding a message reading "the deadly Thursday." FakeReporter found that the individual is a man named Michael Ishakov who has been arrested in the past for calling for the massacre of anti-judicial reform protesters.

In March, a pedestrian was lightly injured during an attack on an Arab taxi driver by protesters from the far-right Lahava and La Familia organizations on Monday during demonstrations against the moratorium on the judicial reform, Israeli media reported. The incident occurred on Ben Zvi Street in Jerusalem.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



