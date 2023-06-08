Israeli MKs publicly accuse Russia of blowing up Kokhovka dam

The heads of the Israel-Ukraine Friendship Group, Chairman of the Foreign and Security Committee MK Yuli Edelstein and MK Ze'ev Elkin publicly accused Russia of blowing up the Kokhovka dam in a letter sent to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.

"With a sense of shock and dismay we write to you following the attack at the Kakhovka dam on June 6," they wrote in the letter. "This intentional act of Russian aggression that caused flooding in the cities and forced thousands to run away must be condemned by the international community immediately.

"We are following the developments in the field and are aware that the destruction of the dam in Kherson will have consequences in the short term and the long term. On that note, the State of Israel is ready to supply all the required support to help in the recovery and rehabilitation efforts. The State of Israel and the Knesset stand with you and the residents of Ukraine at this difficult hour."

Israel has previously refrained from making such statements about the Russia-Ukraine war, choosing not to take sides but instead, to supply Ukraine with humanitarian aid. Israel has also repeatedly turned down Ukrainian requests for air defense systems.

Russia, Ukraine blame each other for blowing up dam

Millions of liters of water burst through a gaping hole in the Russian-controlled dam on Tuesday as a result of it being blown up, flooding a swathe of the war zone in southern Ukraine, threatening scores of villages and cutting off water supplies.

A view shows flooded residential buildings after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 8, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Vladyslav Smilianets)

Following the collapse of the dam, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of being responsible for the attack with neither side taking responsibility.