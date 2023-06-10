The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Judicial reform protests continue across Israel for 23rd straight week

Demonstrations were held in Dizengoff Square and Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, as well as in Haifa. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 10, 2023 20:21
Judicial reform protests continue for the 23rd week in a row June 10, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Judicial reform protests continue for the 23rd week in a row June 10, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Protests against the current government's plans to implement the judicial reforms continued throughout the country for the 23rd week in a row on Saturday evening.

Demonstrations were held in Dizengoff Square and Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, as well as in Haifa. 

Speakers at Kaplan Street, which is expected to be the main demonstration and have the largest amount of participants, include Dr. Thabat Abu Ras, co-CEO of the Abraham Initiatives Association, who is expected to criticize the current government on their handling of murder and crime in Arab society.

Many roads in Tel Aviv were closed to traffic due to the protests.

'A crucial week of protests,' organizers say

"This week is important and critical. We'll have to make sure that the practice of electing an opposition member and a coalition member is preserved," the organizers of the demonstrations said, referring to the composition of the committee that will select judges once the reforms are implemented. 

"This week is important and critical. We'll have to make sure that the practice of electing an opposition member and a coalition member is preserved."

Judicial reform protests organizers
Protesters of the judicial reform bring a sign saying ''NYC loves Israeli democracy'' during the 23rd week of protests June 10, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Protesters of the judicial reform bring a sign saying ''NYC loves Israeli democracy'' during the 23rd week of protests June 10, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

At the Nahalal junction, near Highway 73, demonstrators lit 100 candles in memory of the 100 victims of violence in Arab society since the beginning of the year. About 3,500 people participated in the demonstration.



