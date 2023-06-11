The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel to be surprised with thunderstorms, hail this week

Rain, storms and hail are highly uncommon in Israel in the middle of June.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 11, 2023 20:20
A wintery storm of rain and hail hits Jerusalem, Israel (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A wintery storm of rain and hail hits Jerusalem, Israel
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

After a rainy heatwave, the weather continues to surprise. 

In the coming days, a slight rise in temperatures is expected in the middle of the week, and then rain is expected with thunderstorms in most of the country including flooding in the south and the east.

According to some forecasts, there may be hail.

What is expected in the coming days?

Monday is expected to be lightly cloudy to sunny. The temperatures will rise slightly, especially in the hills and the center.

On Tuesday, it will be partially cloudy to moderately cloudy. There may be rain with thunderstorms throughout the country, and according to some forecasts, hail. Temperatures will also rise again.

A child plays outdoors in the rain (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS) A child plays outdoors in the rain (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

On Wednesday it will be sunny, with some clouds. Temperatures will rise again.



Tags Israel summer weather hailstorm
