Israel to be surprised with thunderstorms, hail this week

After a rainy heatwave, the weather continues to surprise.

In the coming days, a slight rise in temperatures is expected in the middle of the week, and then rain is expected with thunderstorms in most of the country including flooding in the south and the east.

According to some forecasts, there may be hail.

What is expected in the coming days?

Monday is expected to be lightly cloudy to sunny. The temperatures will rise slightly, especially in the hills and the center.

On Tuesday, it will be partially cloudy to moderately cloudy. There may be rain with thunderstorms throughout the country, and according to some forecasts, hail. Temperatures will also rise again.

A child plays outdoors in the rain (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

On Wednesday it will be sunny, with some clouds. Temperatures will rise again.