FM Cohen: Bipartisan support will help expand Abraham Accords

The bill, which passed on Tuesday, received the support of 97% of the House, with 413 in favor and 13 opposed.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 12:07
ELI COHEN: First Israeli minister to visit Sudan (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
ELI COHEN: First Israeli minister to visit Sudan
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen praised the passage of a bill in the US House of Representatives creating an ambassador-level position to promote the Abraham Accords.

“The US and Israel stand shoulder to shoulder in promoting peace agreements and normalization in the Middle East and the establishment of diplomatic relations with Muslim states in the world,” Cohen said on Thursday.

The bill, which passed on Tuesday, received the support of 97% of the House, with 413 in favor and 13 opposed. It states that the new envoy “would serve as the primary advisor to, and coordinate efforts across, the US Government relating to expanding and strengthening the Abraham Accords.”

Strengthening Abraham Accords: Promote stability and growth in Middle East

Cohen said that the “total bipartisan support for the bill…is an important message to promote stability and growth in the Middle East.

INTELLIGENCE MINISTER Eli Cohen: Rising fast. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)INTELLIGENCE MINISTER Eli Cohen: Rising fast. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“We will be able to add more countries to the Abraham Accords this year and will continue to act, together with our American allies, to expand the circle of peace for the good of the people of Israel and the entire Middle East,” he added.

US Rep.s Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Mike Lawler (R-NY) proposed the bill, which states that the Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords would be appointed by the president, confirmed by the Senate and report to the Secretary of State.

The envoy must be someone with high-level diplomatic experience and knowledge about the Islamic and Jewish worlds, economies, security, and human rights, and may come from within the State Department.

The bill will have to go to the Senate for further authorization.

Urging the Senate: 'Pass this legislation without delay'

Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations chairwoman Harriet Schleifer, Chair and CEO William Daroff “urged the Senate to…pass this legislation without delay.

“The creation of a permanent, codified position will ensure that the United States stays engaged in the Middle East peace process and builds from the success of the existing Abraham Accords,” they stated. “This bill would further demonstrate a whole-of-government commitment to promoting mutual cooperation between Israel and her neighbors and fostering democratic values.”

Strengthening the Abraham Accords would enhance Israel’s security, they added, commending bipartisan support for Israel in Congress as “the bulwark for insuring Israel will be better able to defend herself over the long course against current and future threats.”

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



