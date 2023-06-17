The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jewish man arrested for 'nationalist attack' in east Jerusalem - report

A Jewish man was arrested at Ben Gurion airport on Friday morning, after he attempted to flee the country to avoid arrest.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 17, 2023 03:22
Israel Police operate in Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem amid violent clashes, February 13, 2022 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police operate in Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem amid violent clashes, February 13, 2022
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

A 21-year-old Jewish man was arrested Friday morning by police in regards to a 'nationalist' attack on an Arab man in east Jerusalem two months ago, according to Israeli media.

The man is suspected of hitting the victim on the head with a crowbar after seeing him sitting with a Jewish woman on the lawn of Shimon Hatzadik Street in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem on April 15. 

The victim went home, but soon after, his condition began to rapidly deteriorate. He was taken to hospital a few hours later and was diagnosed with a severe head injury and cerebral hemorrhage, he was then sedated and put on a ventilator for a week. 

Officers from the Lev Habira Police Station arrived on the scene and opened an investigation, issuing an arrest warrant for the suspect. However, the suspect managed to flee the country immediately after the attack, he was arrested upon landing in Israel Friday morning. 

The suspect remained silent throughout his interrogation. The magistrate's court ordered his detention be extended by 5 days.

A CONFRONTATION takes place between Palestinian protesters and police in Sheikh Jarrah on Monday. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90) A CONFRONTATION takes place between Palestinian protesters and police in Sheikh Jarrah on Monday. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Sheikh Jarrah

The Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood has been at the center of recent clashes between Jewish and Arab residents of the neighborhood. 

Prior to the War of Independence in 1948, there were Jewish families living in the neighborhood. All were forced to flee due to riots in the area during the War. 

Ownership was then transferred to Jordan and Palestinian families moved there. After the Six-Day War, the land was transferred to Israeli ownership after which Jewish residents tried to return. 

Last year, the High Court of Justice partially accepted the appeal of the Palestinian families and determined that they would not be forced to evacuate their homes. The High Court ruled that the families could live in the properties in exchange for reduced rents.



Tags Israel East Jerusalem Jerusalem hate crime Sheikh Jarrah
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
3

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysts

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
4

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
5

Judicial reform talks frozen after opposition wins judge committee seat

Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, National Unity head Benny Gantz and MK Karine Elharrar hold a joint press conference in the Israeli parliament, Jeursalem, on June 14, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by