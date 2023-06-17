Jewish man arrested for 'nationalist attack' in east Jerusalem - report

A 21-year-old Jewish man was arrested Friday morning by police in regards to a 'nationalist' attack on an Arab man in east Jerusalem two months ago, according to Israeli media.

The man is suspected of hitting the victim on the head with a crowbar after seeing him sitting with a Jewish woman on the lawn of Shimon Hatzadik Street in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem on April 15.

The victim went home, but soon after, his condition began to rapidly deteriorate. He was taken to hospital a few hours later and was diagnosed with a severe head injury and cerebral hemorrhage, he was then sedated and put on a ventilator for a week.

Officers from the Lev Habira Police Station arrived on the scene and opened an investigation, issuing an arrest warrant for the suspect. However, the suspect managed to flee the country immediately after the attack, he was arrested upon landing in Israel Friday morning.

The suspect remained silent throughout his interrogation. The magistrate's court ordered his detention be extended by 5 days.

A CONFRONTATION takes place between Palestinian protesters and police in Sheikh Jarrah on Monday. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Sheikh Jarrah

The Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood has been at the center of recent clashes between Jewish and Arab residents of the neighborhood.

Prior to the War of Independence in 1948, there were Jewish families living in the neighborhood. All were forced to flee due to riots in the area during the War.

Ownership was then transferred to Jordan and Palestinian families moved there. After the Six-Day War, the land was transferred to Israeli ownership after which Jewish residents tried to return.

Last year, the High Court of Justice partially accepted the appeal of the Palestinian families and determined that they would not be forced to evacuate their homes. The High Court ruled that the families could live in the properties in exchange for reduced rents.