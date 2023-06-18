Israeli citizen administrative detention bill talks delayed by week

Discussions on the bill to allow the national security minister to put Israeli citizens in administrative detention has been delayed by a week, the Ministerial Legislation Committee decided on Sunday.

The national security minister would be able to issue an order to put Israeli citizens and residents in administrative detention for up to a year if they are determined to present a threat to public security, according to the bill submitted by Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel.

With the consent of the Attorney-General's Office or the State Attorney's Office, the national security ministry would be able to confine a citizen to a certain location, prohibit them from leaving the country, and limit communications and Internet access.

The Israel Democracy Institute released an analysis of the bill in which they condemned the "draconian bill" which would violate the rights of Israeli citizens and residents to movement and the freedoms of occupation and property.

"In a democratic country the rule of law requires that deprivation of liberty and violations of basic rights be done within the framework of a criminal procedure, or another judicial procedure, in which a person can defend themselves," said IDI.

The institute argued that the bill would offer a means to bypass the normal justice system and that there was concern that it would be used primarily against Arab Israelis.

At the beginning of the cabinet meeting on Sunday, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that he had submitted to the Attorney-General's Office a list of six crime family members requesting the ability to place them in administrative detention.

"I am calling on the Attorney-General to stop tying our hands with handcuffs," said Ben-Gvir. "It's our duty to set policy, to oversee, to govern, deal with problems, the time has come for the Attorney-General to stop putting sticks in our wheels."