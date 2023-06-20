Netanyahu cancels participation in mural unveiling at Ben-Gurion Airport

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled his participation in the planned unveiling of a mural at Ben-Gurion Airport on Tuesday, citing scheduling issues for the cancellation.

The mural, which will present the history of the people of Israel, is an initiative of the ILAN organization, which works to strengthen relations between Israel and Latin America.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev and World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel, as well as the mural's creator, Julio Carrasco Bretón, were set to participate in the unveiling.

The mural is titled "Am Yisrael Chai" and will move to additional locations throughout Israel and Jewish communities around the world after being unveiled at Ben-Gurion Airport.

The 50-meter-long, five-meter-high mural covers 4,000 years of Jewish history, from the creation of Adam to the forefathers, the Exodus, the Temples in Jerusalem, the Jewish communities in the Diaspora and the Zionist movement.

NEW IMMIGRANTS from North America receive a shofar’s welcome upon arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport on a special ‘aliyah flight’ on behalf of Nefesh B’Nefesh. (credit: FLASH90)

A significant portion of the mural is dedicated to the history of the State of Israel, covering the creation of the state, the wars it fought and the leaders, scientists and culture of the state.

'The most comprehensive and detailed artistic mural in the history of the Jewish people'

Isaac Asa, president and founder of ILAN, stated that "we were privileged together with the members of the ILAN organization and the heads of ILAN's communities in Latin America to complete the most comprehensive and detailed artistic mural painting project in the history of the Jewish people and in the entire world - in fact, this is the only place in the world where the heritage and history of a people is concentrated in one place and in an accessible and artistic way which everyone can understand being moved and empathizing."

"The people of Israel have come a long way over the generations. The Jewish people have contributed values of morality and social solidarity and innovation to all of humanity. We carried out a complex logistical operation to bring the mural to Israel. Whoever enters Israel will be able to see with his own eyes the story of the history, the future and the significant contribution of the Jewish people and the State of Israel to the family of nations."