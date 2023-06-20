The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu cancels participation in mural unveiling at Ben-Gurion Airport

The prime minister missed the unveiling of the 50-meter-long, five-meter-high mural due to scheduling issues, his office said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 10:50
TRAVELERS COME and go at Ben-Gurion Airport last month (photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)
TRAVELERS COME and go at Ben-Gurion Airport last month
(photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled his participation in the planned unveiling of a mural at Ben-Gurion Airport on Tuesday, citing scheduling issues for the cancellation.

The mural, which will present the history of the people of Israel, is an initiative of the ILAN organization, which works to strengthen relations between Israel and Latin America.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev and World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel, as well as the mural's creator, Julio Carrasco Bretón, were set to participate in the unveiling.

The mural is titled "Am Yisrael Chai" and will move to additional locations throughout Israel and Jewish communities around the world after being unveiled at Ben-Gurion Airport.

The 50-meter-long, five-meter-high mural covers 4,000 years of Jewish history, from the creation of Adam to the forefathers, the Exodus, the Temples in Jerusalem, the Jewish communities in the Diaspora and the Zionist movement.

NEW IMMIGRANTS from North America receive a shofar’s welcome upon arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport on a special ‘aliyah flight’ on behalf of Nefesh B’Nefesh. (credit: FLASH90) NEW IMMIGRANTS from North America receive a shofar’s welcome upon arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport on a special ‘aliyah flight’ on behalf of Nefesh B’Nefesh. (credit: FLASH90)

A significant portion of the mural is dedicated to the history of the State of Israel, covering the creation of the state, the wars it fought and the leaders, scientists and culture of the state.

'The most comprehensive and detailed artistic mural in the history of the Jewish people'

Isaac Asa, president and founder of ILAN, stated that "we were privileged together with the members of the ILAN organization and the heads of ILAN's communities in Latin America to complete the most comprehensive and detailed artistic mural painting project in the history of the Jewish people and in the entire world - in fact, this is the only place in the world where the heritage and history of a people is concentrated in one place and in an accessible and artistic way which everyone can understand being moved and empathizing."

"The people of Israel have come a long way over the generations. The Jewish people have contributed values of morality and social solidarity and innovation to all of humanity. We carried out a complex logistical operation to bring the mural to Israel. Whoever enters Israel will be able to see with his own eyes the story of the history, the future and the significant contribution of the Jewish people and the State of Israel to the family of nations."



Tags Ben-Gurion Airport Benjamin Netanyahu diaspora art
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by