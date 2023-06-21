The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court overturns Chief Rabbinate ban on Tzohar kashrut for imports

Some two years ago, the Chief Rabbinate's imports committee denied an initial Tzohar request to allow its certification to apply for imported goods.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 18:49
A WOMAN walks past a Jerusalem eatery with a Tzohar kashrut certificate. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A WOMAN walks past a Jerusalem eatery with a Tzohar kashrut certificate.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The High Court of Justice overturned on Wednesday the Chief Rabbinate of Israel's ruling against rabbinical organization Tzohar which prevented it from certifying the kashrut of food products imported to Israel from abroad.

Roughly two years ago, the Chief Rabbinate's imports committee denied an initial Tzohar request to allow its certification to apply for imported goods. After the organization filed a petition to the High Court appealing the rabbinate's ruling,  the latter agreed to rescind its initial rejection of Tzohar's kashrut certification following court criticism.

"We are delighted by the court's ruling and are looking forward to working together for the betterment of Israeli kashrut certification," attorney Asaf Benmelech, who represented Tzohar, said following the High Court's ruling.

'Illegal activity' within Tzohar's kashrut certification system?

In the discussion held at the High Court in Jerusalem, the Chief Rabbinate argued that it had initially rejected Tzohar's request due to "illegal activity" within Tzohar's kashrut certification system, along with "failures in the kashrut system's functioning."

The Rabbinate rescinded its initial ruling from two years ago, claiming that it had refrained from holding the administrative procedure required due to discussions at the High Court and lamented that it had not been given an official response by Tzohar for the accusations the Rabbinate had leveled against it.

The court ruled that the Rabbinate must hold a full and proper procedure to examine the eligibility of Tzohar's kosher supervision, also ordering the Rabbinate to pay Tzohar for the costs of the legal proceedings.

INSTEAD OF an abundance of foods like meat, chicken, eggs and dairy, try trading most of that for more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) INSTEAD OF an abundance of foods like meat, chicken, eggs and dairy, try trading most of that for more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

High Court ruling could challenge Chief Rabbinate's monopoly over kashrut supervision

The High Court's ruling appears to challenge the Chief Rabbinate's monopoly over kashrut supervision in Israel. 

In 1993, the High Court ruled that according to the Basic Law: Freedom of Occupation, a company called Meatrael should be allowed to import non-kosher meat. The court ruled that “limitations on the freedom of occupation may only be considered for a proper purpose and on the grounds of the common good.”

Shas, as part of then-prime minister Yitzhak Rabin’s Labor-led coalition, passed an amendment to the basic law, and then in 1994 passed the Meat and Its Products Law that slapped a prohibition on the import of non-kosher frozen meat. Ever since, the High Court has refrained from interfering, despite being petitioned.

The Chief Rabbinate privatized the certification of imported goods' kashrut several years ago, allowing for private ultra-Orthodox (haredi) bodies to certify kashrut for foreign food makers. As of June 2023, any food product imported to Israel must receive a stamp of approval from the Chief Rabbinate before it can be called kosher, including products already deemed to be kosher by Diaspora rabbis.



Tags food tzohar high court of justice kashrut Zionist Tzohar Rabbinical Organization chief rabbinate of israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by