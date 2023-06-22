The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jewish millionaire hands out money at the Kotel

A video shows Farkas handing out what looks like $100 bills to the crowd at the Western Wall square.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 23:12
Actor Keanu Reeves (R) and Chilean businessman Leonardo Farkas (L) sit in a restaurant at Zapallar town, some 181 km (121 miles) of Santiago, August 16, 2009. Reeves is in Chile to meet with Farkas to discuss possible investment in Reeves' movie project, local media reported. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Actor Keanu Reeves (R) and Chilean businessman Leonardo Farkas (L) sit in a restaurant at Zapallar town, some 181 km (121 miles) of Santiago, August 16, 2009. Reeves is in Chile to meet with Farkas to discuss possible investment in Reeves' movie project, local media reported.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Chilean businessman Leonardo Farkas, 56 years old, visited the Kotel in Jerusalem on Thursday under heavy security.

After one of the people there saw and recognized him, a crowd gathered around him and he pulled a wad of bills out of his pocket and began handing them out to the people around him.

A video of the incident that circulated on social media on Thursday shows Farkas at the Kotel square while he handed out what looked like $100 bills to the crowd. The 56-year-old didn't look too troubled by the commotion around him and even let himself be especially generous to the crowd.

Farkas' parents were Hungarian Jews who emigrated to South America from Transylvania in 1939. In the past he donated hundreds of millions of Pesos to a fundraising campaign for disabled children.

Farkas is a known philanthropist

He is known to contribute to many other charitable organizations like "March of the Living," an annual educational program bringing students from around the world to a trip to Poland to learn about the history of the Holocaust and to examine the roots of prejudice, intolerance and hatred.

Jerusalem Day at the Kotel (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION) Jerusalem Day at the Kotel (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

The businessman, who has a bright-yellow mop of long wavy hair and a penchant for throwing flashy parties with celebrity musical acts, was a pianist and bar singer in Las Vegas and on cruise ships in his 20s, sharing stages with Tom Jones and Julio Iglesias. 

Farkas returned to Chile in 2005 to try his hand in the iron-mining business. He gained fame soon after due to his appearances in the annual Teletón, a telethon to raise funds for disabled children, when he became the first person to donate one billion pesos ($2 million) in 2009.

A New York Times profile in 2010 reported that he was the first mine owner to pay employees an ethical wage, and he helped fund a major government housing project. The profile described Farkas as a sort of folk hero, beloved by Chile’s poor but resented by the country’s conservative business community. 

Farkas also famously gave $10,000 to the families of each of the 33 Chilean miners who were trapped underground for more than two months in 2010. 

In addition, he is a major donor to Jewish causes, including the March of the Living and Chabad. The Chabad website says Farkas favors funding the writing of new Torah scrolls to be donated to places in need; in 2014, he commissioned seven new Sifrei Torah sent to Chabad centers on six continents.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this story.



Tags Chabad chile philanthropy March of the Living
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
4

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by