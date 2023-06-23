The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
5 kilos of gold seized by the Israel Tax Authority at Jordan Allenby crossing

Five gold bars were seized at the Allenby border crossing following an intelligence tip off, this comes months after 100 kilos of gold were seized at the sane border crossing.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 02:13
The five gold bars seized by the Israel Tax Authority, June 22 2023. (photo credit: ISRAEL TAX AUTHORITY SPOKESPERSON)
The five gold bars seized by the Israel Tax Authority, June 22 2023.
(photo credit: ISRAEL TAX AUTHORITY SPOKESPERSON)

The Israel Tax Authority prevented the smuggling of five kilograms of gold through the Allenby crossing from Jordan on Thursday.

Customs agents at the Allenby crossing near Jericho have foiled and attempt to smuggle five gold bars weighing one kilo each which were hidden in secret compartment in a Palestinain bus returning from Jordan.

The customs agents were informed by the Airports Authority officials that a sum of $1,500 wrapped in foil was found in the possession of a Palestinian bus driver and they decided to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the driver and the bus.

The Allenby border bridge serves as a land border crossing between Israel and Jordan, mainly for Palestinians, tourists of various nationalities, diplomats and residents of east Jerusalem.

The bus driver denied having any products or funds as was required in the customs statement. However after a physical inspection of the bus, a hidden compartment in the air conditioning duct where the gold bars were hidden was discovered.

Hussein Bridge at the border crossing between Jordan and Israel (credit: REUTERS) Hussein Bridge at the border crossing between Jordan and Israel (credit: REUTERS)

Gold valued at over one million shekel

The value of the gold is estimated at more than a million shekel and the tax on it is worth around 180,000 NIS.

The gold and the bus that was used to transport it were seized, the bus driver was questioned by Allenby customs agents and handed over to the Palestinian authorities for further treatment.

This comes two months after a Jordanian MP was arrested for smuggling nearly 100 kilos of gold and over 200 assorted firearms. The MP's immunity was revoked by the Jordanian Parliament and he is set to face trial for weapons smuggling.



