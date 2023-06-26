The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv University scholar wins prestigious US Prize for cancer research

Professor Isaac P. Witz, TAU’s Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research, was awarded for his work in the field of cancer research.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 13:17
Professor Isaac P. Witz (photo credit: Courtesy of Tel Aviv University)
Professor Isaac P. Witz
(photo credit: Courtesy of Tel Aviv University)

A Tel Aviv University scholar won a prestigious award for his work in the field of cancer research, the university announced Monday.

Professor Isaac P. Witz, TAU’s Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research, was chosen by the prize selection committee of the National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR) in the US to receive the prestigious Szent-Györgyi Prize for his groundbreaking scientific contributions.  

The Prize honors scientists whose seminal discovery or pioneering body of work has contributed to cancer prevention, diagnosis, or treatment and has had a lasting impact on understanding cancer, holding the promise of improving or saving lives of cancer patients.

“It is an absolute honor, and I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude towards the 2023 Szent-Györgyi Prize Selection Committee for bestowing upon me this prestigious recognition, allowing me to stand alongside the esteemed previous recipients of the Szent-Györgyi Prize," Witz said.

Over the course of a career spanning more than fifty years, Witz’s work has shed light on the crucial role of reciprocal information flow and signaling between cancer cells and the tumor microenvironment (TME) for understanding tumor formation, progression and metastasis. 

"I am filled with immense gratification knowing that my contributions have shaped current understanding of the TME and laid the foundation for life-saving immunotherapies for patients,” he said.

During the early stages of his scientific journey, in the 1960s, Professor Witz pioneered the TME concept through an experimental demonstration that components of the immune system infiltrate the TME, impacting tumor behavior. His research established that humoral immune factors localized in the TME exert pivotal roles in various manifestations of anti-tumor immune responses. These seminal findings laid the groundwork for certain aspects of contemporary life-saving immunotherapies, ultimately benefiting cancer patients and advancing scientific progress toward finding cures for cancer.

Witz currently serves as Professor Emeritus at Tel Aviv University and heads the Laboratory of Tumor Microenvironment & Metastasis Research at The Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research, George S. Wise Faculty of Life Sciences.  

Rakesh K. Jain, Ph.D., Chair of the 2023 Selection Committee and the 2022 Prize recipient, expressed his delight at his selection, highlighting the impact of his work on the development of cancer therapeutics targeting molecules within the TME. Jain, whose own research encompasses the field of TME, believes that future opportunities for life-saving therapies will continue to emerge from this area of study.

Witz will receive the award at a ceremony scheduled for October 21, 2023, at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

This article was written in cooperation with Tel Aviv University.



Tags Tel Aviv tel aviv university cancer medicine research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by