President Herzog: Discourse in Israeli society will end in bloodshed

President Isaac Herzog condemned the "revenge" attacks carried out by Israeli settlers against West Bank Palestinians in the wake of the Eli terror attack, as well as the rise in violent discourse across Israeli society, while speaking at the Shin Bet Honors Ceremony on Monday afternoon.

"I have noted a significant increase in the violent discourse in Israeli public life since the end of talks at the president's house," he began, adding that he "fears that this aggression will deteriorate into physical violence, potentially leading to bloodshed."

Later in his speech, the president condemned both the Eli terror attack, saying that it was an act of "brutal terrorism that claimed beloved victims from us," as well as the settler violence and riots, which he referred to as "violent, brutal, and unbridled."