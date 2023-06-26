Min. Orit Struck compares Shin Bet head, police chief to Wagner group

National Missions Minister Orit Struck sharply criticized the heads of Israel's security establishments on Monday morning for condemning the settler riots that occurred throughout the last week.

Struck compared their condemnation to the internal rebellion of the Wagner group in Russia.

In an interview given to Kol Barama Radio, Struck declared that: "The Chief of Staff, the Commissioner, and the head of the Shin Bet issued a joint statement on Jewish nationalist terrorism. Who are you, the Wagner force?

"Who are you to issue such a statement under the nose of the government? Are they going to teach us morals? I am against these events, but calling it Jewish nationalist terrorism is a shame and disgrace."