Anti-reform protesters to demonstrate against MKs across country

Anti-judicial reform protesters planned to demonstrate against coalition MKs across Israel on Friday ahead of the increase in protest actions planned for the coming week.

At 10 a.m., protests will take place targeting Economy Minister Nir Barkat in Jerusalem, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Amikam, Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter in Ashkelon, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin in Modi'in.

The protest movements will also join the LGBTQ Pride parade in Mitzpe Ramon on Friday morning.

Further protests throughout the day will take place targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Education Minister Yoav Kish, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli.

Organizers of the anti-judicial reform protests announce new protest measures. June 27, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Demonstrators to escalate anti-reform protests next week

Earlier this week, the anti-judicial reform protest movements announced that they would be escalating protest actions starting on this coming Saturday night.

On Saturday night, protests are planned at about 150 locations throughout Israel, with a central event on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv.

On Monday, a protest will take place at Terminal 3 at Ben-Gurion Airport at 5:30 p.m.