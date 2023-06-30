The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Anti-reform protesters to demonstrate against MKs across country

Earlier this week, the anti-judicial reform protest movements announced that they would be escalating protest actions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 30, 2023 10:31
Israelis protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government's judicial reform on May 6, 2023 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israelis protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government's judicial reform on May 6, 2023
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Anti-judicial reform protesters planned to demonstrate against coalition MKs across Israel on Friday ahead of the increase in protest actions planned for the coming week.

At 10 a.m., protests will take place targeting Economy Minister Nir Barkat in Jerusalem, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Amikam, Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter in Ashkelon, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin in Modi'in.

The protest movements will also join the LGBTQ Pride parade in Mitzpe Ramon on Friday morning.

Further protests throughout the day will take place targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Education Minister Yoav Kish, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli.

Organizers of the anti-judicial reform protests announce new protest measures. June 27, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) Organizers of the anti-judicial reform protests announce new protest measures. June 27, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Demonstrators to escalate anti-reform protests next week

Earlier this week, the anti-judicial reform protest movements announced that they would be escalating protest actions starting on this coming Saturday night.

On Saturday night, protests are planned at about 150 locations throughout Israel, with a central event on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv.

On Monday, a protest will take place at Terminal 3 at Ben-Gurion Airport at 5:30 p.m.



