3 arrested for painted LGBTQ Pride flag on Mitzpe Ramon road

After the Pride march in the city on Friday, activists painted the words "Here to stay" and a Pride flag on the road.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 2, 2023 05:49
A Pride flag and the words "here to stay" on a road at the entrance to Mitzpe Ramon. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Three activists were arrested for painting an LGBTQ Pride flag in Mitzpe Ramon on Saturday.

After the Pride march in the city on Friday, activists painted the words "Here to stay" and a Pride flag on the road at the entrance to the city.

"LGBTQ people are in Tel Aviv, in the south and everywhere. The wild incitement against the community and the threats against it are not acceptable to us," said the activists. "We will not allow extremist elements to push us out of the public sphere, we will fight for our rights to equality and freedom and fight for the democratic image of the State of Israel."

On Saturday, police announced that they had arrested three suspects in the incident on suspicion of vandalizing public property. The suspects were all residents of central Israel and were arrested while in possession of tools and paint.

"Israel Police will continue to allow the freedom of protest but will not allow any incident of violence, vandalism or destruction of property," said police.

Controversy around the LGBTQ Pride march in Mitzpe Ramon

The Pride march in Mitzpe Ramon has been the center of controversy.

Last year, death threats were exchanged and protest signs were put up and ripped down in Mitzpe Ramon ahead of the march.



