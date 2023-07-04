The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Police probe shooting after local Arab residents report 'nonstop gunfire'

Concerned residents fear for the safety of their children and have called on community leaders and the police to take action to restore order.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 4, 2023 01:54
A police car at night. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
A police car at night.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The Israeli police have initiated an investigation into a shooting incident that recently occurred in the Arara community, located in the Negev region, according to Maariv. Although no casualties have been reported, residents have expressed concern about the ongoing intensity of gunfire in the area.

According to sources, the Israeli police quickly responded to the reports and dispatched officers from the Arara station to the scene.

Upon arrival, the officers collected statements, gathered crucial evidence and promptly arrested a resident in his 50s on suspicion of being involved in the shooting.

The exact background and circumstances leading to the incident are currently under examination as part of the ongoing investigation. The Israeli police are determined to uncover the truth and bring the responsible individuals to justice.

Increase in intense and continuous gunfire

Israel police car (Illustrative) (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Israel police car (Illustrative) (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Residents of the area have recently reported a significant increase in intense and continuous gunfire, which has alarmed the community. The surge in gunfire coincides with the celebration of Eid al-Adha, a religious holiday for Muslims.

Concerned residents fear for the safety of their children and have called on community leaders and the police to take action to restore order.

"We call on the community leaders and the police to intervene immediately and take action to restore order before it's too late," Attorney Suleiman Altalqaat, a resident of Arara, told Maariv. "Every small conflict leads to gunfire."

"We need to bring the law here and ensure enforcement," he continued. "Weapons are scattered everywhere and every child has a weapon today. When I was a council member, I supported the establishment of a police station, but unfortunately, since the station was established, the result has been entirely the opposite. I sent videos to the station commander, but he didn't even respond. Personal security comes before anything else."

In response to the concerns raised by the residents, police have assured the public that they are committed to maintaining law and order in the Arara community. Additional police forces have been deployed to the area to ensure the safety of the residents and curb any further incidents of gunfire.



