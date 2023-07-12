Day of Resistance: Photo of baby in road sparks outrage

A photo of a baby sitting in the middle of a crosswalk drew a combination of outrage and skepticism on Tuesday after it was posted on social media amid the Day of Resistance protests.

הילדים של 2023 pic.twitter.com/FTAFNk3jOD — Ami Dror עמי דרור (@AmiDror) July 11, 2023

As part of the demonstrations, protestors blocked major roads and highways across the country, clashing with police who tried to remove them with a variety of methods.

The photo posted on Twitter showed a baby sitting on a playmat which was in the middle of a crosswalk and holding an Israeli flag. Behind her were two buses. The caption read "The kids of 2023."

As soon as the photo was posted, some people expressed outrage, saying that this was too far and calling for social services. On the other hand, others said that it was clearly fake with one user replying to the post with the same photo into which they had photoshopped the Beatles from the famous Abbey Road photo.

People demonstrate on 'Day of Paralysis' in protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

Baby was safe the whole time

Ami Dror, who posted the photo, later took to Twitter to clarify that the photo was indeed real but that the baby had never been in danger.

"For anyone who is worried about the photo, she is very far from the protests," he wrote. The drivers aren't in the buses (which stood there for hours). It's a very protected place and safe from all sides."

The buses in the background can indeed be seen without their drivers, although it is still unclear where the photo was taken and how long the buses were parked.

Another user who claimed to have been on the scene reiterated the fact that the buses were parked and driverless.

"The girl is safe and healthy, thank God," he wrote. "But all around her, we are fighting for her future."