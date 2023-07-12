The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Day of Resistance: Photo of baby in road sparks outrage

The person who posted the photo said the baby was perfectly safe the whole time.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 12, 2023 14:30
Baby in the middle of the road on 'Day of Resistance'. (photo credit: AMI DROR)
Baby in the middle of the road on 'Day of Resistance'.
(photo credit: AMI DROR)

A photo of a baby sitting in the middle of a crosswalk drew a combination of outrage and skepticism on Tuesday after it was posted on social media amid the Day of Resistance protests.

As part of the demonstrations, protestors blocked major roads and highways across the country, clashing with police who tried to remove them with a variety of methods.

The photo posted on Twitter showed a baby sitting on a playmat which was in the middle of a crosswalk and holding an Israeli flag. Behind her were two buses. The caption read "The kids of 2023."

As soon as the photo was posted, some people expressed outrage, saying that this was too far and calling for social services. On the other hand, others said that it was clearly fake with one user replying to the post with the same photo into which they had photoshopped the Beatles from the famous Abbey Road photo.

People demonstrate on 'Day of Paralysis' in protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS) People demonstrate on 'Day of Paralysis' in protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

Baby was safe the whole time

Ami Dror, who posted the photo, later took to Twitter to clarify that the photo was indeed real but that the baby had never been in danger.

"For anyone who is worried about the photo, she is very far from the protests," he wrote. The drivers aren't in the buses (which stood there for hours). It's a very protected place and safe from all sides."

The buses in the background can indeed be seen without their drivers, although it is still unclear where the photo was taken and how long the buses were parked.

Another user who claimed to have been on the scene reiterated the fact that the buses were parked and driverless. 

"The girl is safe and healthy, thank God," he wrote. "But all around her, we are fighting for her future."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Israeli forces are happy to kill children,' BBC anchor tells ex-PM Bennett

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett adresses the Israeli parliament during a "40 signatures debate" in the plenum hall of the Israeli parliament, on June 13, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by