Protests in Jerusalem halt traffic on main streets

“We are looking to build a better future, democracy,” the protesters shouted in Hebrew. 

By BEN RAAB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 11, 2023 21:16

Updated: JULY 11, 2023 21:34
Police maintain order during protests in Jerusalem on July 11, 2023. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)
Police maintain order during protests in Jerusalem on July 11, 2023.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

Hazaz Street in Jerusalem was blocked off in the direction of Ben Tsvi Blvd. as judicial reform protesters marched there during the "Day of Resistance" on Tuesday evening.  Per the police, the march was set to pass through Ben Tsvi Blvd., Rabin Street, and Zusman Street.

According to witnesses at the scene, police (including Border Police) stood by along the intersection of Herzog Street and Hazaz Street, forming a wall to contain the demonstrators. Interactions between police and protesters were kept civil. 

Car and bus horns blared trying to get by the swarms of people. 

Demonstrators eventually began pushing the line of police back toward Herzog Street (the opposite direction of Ben-Tsvi, along Hazaz), at which point two police cars moved forward to create a stronger blockade. Despite this, the group continued its advance, accompanied by the police cars. 

Police maintain order during protests in Jerusalem on July 11, 2023. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Police maintain order during protests in Jerusalem on July 11, 2023. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Police prepared a barricade at the intersection between Ruppin Road, Ben Tsvi Blvd., and Hazaz Street. All lanes leading to Ruppin were blocked off by police cars, motorcycles, horses and officers on foot. 

Police then set a firm barricade at the intersection of Ben Tsvi Blvd. and Rabin Blvd. 

Reactions from local residents 

Nearby, residents living on Rabin Blvd. began coming out of their homes to observe the commotion. 

“Go home!” Said one man with his two kids alongside him. “Enough of this!” 

“The protest has to disrupt to be strong,” one of the protesters, Yuval, told the Post. “We need to show people we will not go away and the people are passionate about this.” 

About two hours after the protest began, Israel Police put out a statement saying: 

"A short time ago, Ben Tsvi Blvd. and Rabin Blvd. in Jerusalem were opened to traffic, and all the marchers entered Zusman street to continue the protest. Police and Border Police forces continue to work to secure the marchers and maintain order."



