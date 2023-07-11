Protests in pictures: Snapshots from Israel's 'Day of Resistance'

Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Israel on Tuesday as they marked a "Day of Resistance" in response to the Reasonableness Standard Bill passing its first reading in Knesset on Monday night.

From the north of the country to the south, demonstrators clashed with police, blocked roads and marched with the Israeli flag - which has become a symbol of the anti-government protests - held high in the sky.

Here are some of the best snapshots of the dramatic scenes taking place across Israel:

Police and protesters clash in Tel Aviv

Members of Israel's mounted police deploy to disperse a protest in Tel Aviv, on July 11, 2023. (credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Members of Israel's police use water cannons to disperse a protest in Tel Aviv, on July 11, 2023. (credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

The Bonot Alternativa (Building an Alternative) group on Tel Baruch beach. (credit: EITAN SLONIM)

Protests in Jerusalem reach Knesset

Israeli security forces stand guard in front of protesters waving national flags near the Parliament in Jerusalem, on July 11, 2023. (credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)

Police clash with anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators during a protest against the judicial overhaul in Jerusalem, July 11, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Members of the security forces stand guard as people demonstrate on 'Day of Disruption' in protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, July 11, 2023. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Haifa residents join nationwide protests

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block a main road at the entrance to Haifa, during a protest against the judicial overhaul on July 11, 2023. (credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)