Terminal 3 blocked by protesters at Ben Gurion Airport

Demonstrators blocked the entrance to Ben-Gurion Airport's Terminal 3 on Tuesday during the "Day of Resistance," according to Israeli media.

Police responded by placing pop-up barriers at the scene, according to Walla!

Location of the protest

Due to operational anticipated operational challenges, the protest was relocated from its original place in Terminal 1 to Terminal 3, following a direct ruling from Attorney-General allowing the change.

The Ben-Gurion protests began earlier in the day but picked up momentum in the afternoon as hundreds of demonstrators were able to arrive directly at Terminal 3 via the train. The main protests occurred in front of the arrivals area.

Why was the demonstration moved?

The move from Terminal 1 to 3, according to Israeli media, was designed to accommodate the growing number of participants in the "Day of Disruption" while ensuring airport operations and passenger safety.

Central District Commander Avi Biton assured the crowd that the district is well-prepared for the demonstration, stating that "the public is expected to arrive en masse; we already have hundreds, if not thousands, in the protest area."

''No entry dictatorship'' sign at Ben Gurion airport during the protests on July 11, 2023. (credit: CHEN LEOPOLD)

According to Biton, "Operationally, it is impossible to transfer all the people who arrived by train to the designated protest area at Terminal 1. Therefore, we have created a facility here that can accommodate the protest."

As part of police efforts to maintain order at Ben Gurion Airport, one suspect has been arrested and is currently being questioned under investigation for disorderly conduct near Terminal 3, according to Israeli police.