IDF confirms hundreds of reservists refusing callups, but ready for war

The IDF on Wednesday confirmed that some hundreds of reservists have finally officially refused callups to protest the government’s repeal of the judiciary’s reasonability clause powers, and are no longer merely bluffing.

At the same time, the IDF said that based on a review of who the refusers are, what units they serve in, how many air force combat pilots are still available, air craft are available, infantry are available and ammunition is available, it is still fully ready for war.

The IDF warned that the number of reservists refusing to serve could exponentially increase in the days or weeks to come, but that also the numbers of reservists refusing to serve might remain much smaller than what the atmosphere seems like in the media.

In addition, the IDF said to date there had not been a single incident of infighting within the IDF over the judiciary debate.

Most importantly, the IDF emphasized that many reservists may be upset with the government, but are not actually going to refuse callups or are waiting to see if the government actually abuses its power after repealing the reasonability clause.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visits Tel Nof Air Force Base amid calls for reservists to refuse to serve. July 19, 2023 (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF chief visits air force base in bid to contain refusals

Earlier Wednesday, IDF chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Wednesday visited Tel Nof Air Force Base in the shadow of escalating threats by IDF reservists to quit if the government repeals the judicial reasonability clause.

A statement and photos put out by the IDF said that Halevi was engaging in dialogue with the air force personnel as well as flying in a Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion.

It also said he was observing a military drill by Unit 669.

But Halevi's visit came the morning after 161 Air Force control officer reservists issued a letter declaring that they would no longer continue their reserve service in protest of the government's policies.

Initially, the IDF declined to respond.

But less than two hours after that, IDF Air Force Chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar did respond with a public letter to the air force and the general public saying, "this is a complex time period with lots of announcements tonight."

"I assume we will experience an intense period of media coverage this coming week," continued Bar.

He said, "We will clarify the exact details surrounding the letter and its implications. However, the responsibility which remains with us has not changed - to continue the command dialogue with our reservists and mandatory service officers," regarding the tensions which have engulfed Israeli society over the overhaul debate.

Bar added that the air force has kept Israel safe for 75 years and that the current security challenges are as dangerous as ever and require the air force to remain on its highest guard.

Some viewed the timing of the announcement of the large number of IDF air force reservists declaration that they would quit as a response to an attack earlier Tuesday on the reservists' call to quit their call-ups by Halevi.

Halevi himself attacked the movement after an increasing number of reservists had already publicized their intention or threat to quit.

Yisrael Beytenu Party leader Avigdor Liberman called on Halevi to quit in protest of what he said were the government's policies making the IDF impossible to maintain properly.