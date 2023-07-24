WATCH: Police use water cannons to disperse reservist protests

Protests in Jerusalem kicked off early on Monday morning as the reasonableness bill was still being debated in Knesset.

The Brothers in Arms protest group gathered outside the Knesset at approximately 7:00 a.m., linking arms to form a wall blocking the entrance. Police responded with crowd dispersal measures, including the use of water cannons.

Also at 7:00 a.m., a small group of demonstrators was seen outside the home of Likud MK Nir Barkat in Jerusalem, singing and chanting.

Police subsequently arrived on the scene to remove them and ultimately arrested three protesters for disturbing the peace.

Dozens more were arrested outside Hebrew University Secondary School in Givat Ram on suspicion of attempting to disrupt traffic in the area around the Knesset.

Anti-overhaul activists seen next to their tents at Sacher Park in Jerusalem, on July 23, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Protests planned for Monday afternoon

At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon, demonstrators are set to gather once again at the Knesset to be present for the reasonableness bill vote.

Organizers noted that the exact time of this gathering will ultimately depend on the Knesset's schedule.