WATCH: Police use water cannons to disperse reservist protests

On Monday morning, the Brothers in Arms protest group gathered outside the Knesset, linking arms to form a wall blocking the entrance.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 24, 2023 07:42

Updated: JULY 24, 2023 08:03
Police employ the use of water cannons to disperse protesters from Brothers in Arms who were blocking the entrance to Knesset on July 24, 2023 (CREDIT: BROTHERS IN ARMS).

Protests in Jerusalem kicked off early on Monday morning as the reasonableness bill was still being debated in Knesset.

The Brothers in Arms protest group gathered outside the Knesset at approximately 7:00 a.m., linking arms to form a wall blocking the entrance. Police responded with crowd dispersal measures, including the use of water cannons. 

Also at 7:00 a.m., a small group of demonstrators was seen outside the home of Likud MK Nir Barkat in Jerusalem, singing and chanting.

Police subsequently arrived on the scene to remove them and ultimately arrested three protesters for disturbing the peace. 

Dozens more were arrested outside Hebrew University Secondary School in Givat Ram on suspicion of attempting to disrupt traffic in the area around the Knesset. 

Anti-overhaul activists seen next to their tents at Sacher Park in Jerusalem, on July 23, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Anti-overhaul activists seen next to their tents at Sacher Park in Jerusalem, on July 23, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Protests planned for Monday afternoon

At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon, demonstrators are set to gather once again at the Knesset to be present for the reasonableness bill vote.

Organizers noted that the exact time of this gathering will ultimately depend on the Knesset's schedule.  



