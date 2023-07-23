At Gan Sacher Park Sunday afternoon, a tent city constructed by judicial reform protesters who had marched to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv was thriving. The tents were unmissable – the metallic grey that made up most of the thousands of tents reflected the 35-degree Celsius sun, so the area was glowing.

Thousands of pilgrims ending their five-day march from Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv set up the tents on Saturday night. Despite the extreme heat, the mood in Gan Sacher’s tent city was jovial as protestors relaxed in the shade. People of all ages traversed throughout the park, wearing shirts that said “The Walk of Freedom,” and “Democracy or Rebellion,” ate watermelon and hummus sandwiches, and listened to music.

Arnon Lahav, an older tour guide with a saxophone slung around his neck, softly played the American protest classic “We Shall Overcome” as he strolled through the tents. He said he’s only missed one of the weekly Saturday protests since they’ve begun, and he only missed the one protest because demonstrators blocked traffic.

“It is a pleasure for me to see all these tents and all the people that come here, that leave their homes, leave their jobs, leave their hobbies, and come to demonstrate because it is from the bottom of their hearts,” Lahav said.

The tents were donated by “many, many people,” protest leader Ami Dror said. This volunteerism seemed to be the theme of the tent city; volunteers from various organizations brought food, ice, water, blankets, protest signs, and whistles. A medical team in orange vests walked around, seeing if anyone was dehydrated or had other issues.

Anti-judicial reform protesters in Gan Sacher at their tent city. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Many of the volunteers were too busy dragging buckets of ice or answering questions to talk, but Maya Ofec was more receptive. She came for the second day of the march from Bet Shemen, and by the night, she was already starting to help with organization.

“People who walked and completed the march are exhausted, but everyone is pitching in,” she said. “That is the most beautiful thing.”

Protest was a logistical challenge for volunteers

The hardest part, she said, was estimating how much food or tents to get. Volunteers would make a guess, and then that number would severely underestimate the number of protestors. To help with that problem, the volunteers have tried to make use of sustainable items. If someone uses a mat to sleep on and then leaves, that mat goes to someone else or becomes a table to eat on.

When someone volunteers enough, they start managing an area of the tents, providing everything that protesters may need in that area. Ofec said that she thinks the high level of organization comes from everyone’s experience in the Israeli Defense Forces.

“We can understand how we can do things quickly, and if you give someone responsibility, they will take it to the fullest extent,” she added. “It’s sisterhood and brotherhood at its best.”

Vered Reznik, who slept overnight at Gan Sacher with her friend from Tai Chi, said she only came with a backpack of clothes. She knew that everything else would be provided to her by the volunteers.

“I feel like I'm part of a community that has abundance, where everything feels big and done effortlessly,” she said. “If I say I am hungry, they will feed me.”

Last night, around 1 a.m., a group of young Haredi boys harassed protesters in the tents, Reznik added. They yelled that the protestors stunk, that the reforms would pass no matter what, and other “bad language,” she said. Other Haredim passed by in cars and blew their horns to wake up those in tents.

Eventually, the police came and removed the harassers, but nobody was arrested, according to Reznik. The message she took from the incident was that they were envious of the protesters' abundance.

“The other side doesn’t feel the connection, the brotherhood we have,” she said, waving her arms around to show the thousands seated next to her. “That’s why they are so hateful.”

Protest continued to grow throughout the day

In the park, there was one long stream of tents, then several tributaries of protesters constantly pouring in. In just one hour, the size of the crowd doubled as opponents to the judicial reform prepared to march towards the Knesset in the evening.

Many of the people there had only been marching a day or two, but others had fully made the pilgrimage from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Dorit Eshalom, a retiree, is one of the pilgrims. She said that sleeping in the tents was “great,” and that people easily offered their homes for her to shower and rest during the day.

“Everybody takes care of everybody,” Eshalom said. “All the people came and it was like a big family of 50,000 people.”

Eshalom’s parents fled the Holocaust and embedded her with the spirit of resistance, she said.

“You don’t realize what you are losing until it’s gone,” she said. “We want to see the end of this until it's done.”

The soberness of the moment had yet to resonate throughout the camp. Near the heart of the tents, a protestor had set up a 3-D poster of Prime Minister Benjamine Netanyahu, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and others urinating on the street, using water as urine; “piss in the Middle East,” it read. Children giggled and played in the streams.

But it was not a vacation – several protestors said that they had closed down their businesses or took a day off of work to come to protest. One couple who owns several kindergartens in Tel Aviv closed the business for the day.

One older tour guide, who walked all five days, said that he had to move many things around to let him participate in the protest. He requested to be anonymous because he is a lieutenant colonel in the army reserves, and he is due to return to the army in three days.

He said that his time at the protests would monetarily cost him, but not as much as the emotional cost.

“I have fought in three wars for Israel,” he said. “Then I lived in a Kibbutz, literally working the land. I literally spilled my blood to defend this place. I have done a lot of violence for this country. But this situation, it doesn’t make any sense.” His eyes welled up in tears, and he looked away.