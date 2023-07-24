The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jewish leaders call for unity, harmony in Israel amid discord

As the nation prepares to observe Tisha Be'av, the Jewish leaders acknowledged in their letter, the polarization and discord that currently plagues Israeli society.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 24, 2023 14:15

Updated: JULY 24, 2023 14:16
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz are seen moving to shake hands in the Knesset amid the vote on the controversial reasonableness standard bill, in Jerusalem, on Monday, July 24, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz are seen moving to shake hands in the Knesset amid the vote on the controversial reasonableness standard bill, in Jerusalem, on Monday, July 24, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In a letter on Monday addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader MK Yair Lapid, The Jewish Agency for Israel, alongside its partners – the World Zionist Organization, Jewish Federations of North America, and Keren Hayesod – has issued a call for unity and peaceful coexistence within Israeli society.

As the nation prepares to observe Tisha Be'av, a solemn day of reflection on the destruction of the First and Second Temples, the Jewish leaders acknowledged in their letter, the polarization and discord that currently plagues Israeli society. At this point, they emphasized the urgent need to overcome these challenges and build bridges of understanding.

"This week, when we remember the painful memory of the destruction of the First and Second Temple, we are at a point of great polarization and discord in Israeli society which we must find a way to overcome," the letter reads, signifying the gravity of the situation.

A plea for peace in Israel amid a time of divisions

At the heart of the letter lies a plea for "Shalom Bayit" – peace in our home. The Jewish leaders called for every effort to be made in pursuit of unity, recognizing that only through a shared destiny can the State of Israel remain a beacon of hope for Jews around the world.

"On the 75th year of our independence, we emphasize the need and commitment of each and every one of us to our shared destiny, for a unity which respects diversity, guaranteeing that the State of Israel will remain a Jewish and democratic state," the letter asserts, underlining the profound significance of preserving Israel's core values.

Anti-judicial overhaul activists block a raod during a protest against the government's judicial overhaul, near the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on July 24, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)Anti-judicial overhaul activists block a raod during a protest against the government's judicial overhaul, near the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on July 24, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The leaders said they uphold the right of every citizen to debate, express themselves, and make a positive impact. They believe in the power of dialogue, reason, and inclusivity in shaping the nation's future. "For us to continue and enjoy the fruits our forefathers dreamed of and for which all of us have fought for years, we have both the right and the obligation to debate, express oneself, and make an impact," the letter states, echoing the principles of democracy.

In light of the prevailing divisions, the letter implores leaders to prioritize the well-being of the entire Jewish people and seek common ground. "We must place the well-being of the entire Jewish people before us, moderating the discourse and the verbal radicalization and striving to reach agreements," they write, emphasizing the need for responsible leadership in these trying times.

As one of the main representatives of the national institutions and world Jewry, the leaders express their heartfelt concern for the Jewish people's future. "We, representatives of the National Institutions and World Jewry, partners in outlining the future of the Jewish people, wish to express the concern of the entire Jewish people and aspire to strengthen the foundations of our national home."

In a call to action, the letter urged leaders to leverage all available tools for unity, harmony, and Kiruv Levavot (bringing hearts together) within the nation. They envisioned a future where Israel continues to be "a beacon of hope, strength, and unity for Jews and the world at large."

As the letter concludes, it invokes a passage from the Book of Isaiah, emphasizing the historical role of the Jewish people as a "light unto the nations."



