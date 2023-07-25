IDF: Still ready, but process of harming readiness started

Following the Knesset’s repeal of the judiciary’s reasonability standard, the IDF says it still remains ready for war, but recognizes that the process of harm to the military’s cohesion and readiness has already started and could significantly worsen in the coming weeks.

At the same time, the IDF said that the situation regarding reservists’ quitting is the most dynamic it has been since the judicial overhaul debate spiked at the start of 2023.

This means, said the IDF, that the trends could change radically in the coming days and weeks, depending on whether a significant number of reservists who had threatened to quit, but had not yet quit, do actually cease showing up for their call ups.

Part of the difficulty for the IDF in presenting the situation to the public is that it does not want to hint to Israel’s enemies about any specific vulnerability.

In addition, the IDF said that every arm of the military has different kinds of issues, such that the air force, if combat pilots start refusing call-ups in larger numbers, could create problems faster than in other units, where the various service members are more easily replaceable.

IDF reservists sign letters stating they will no longer show up for reserve service in light of the government's judicial reform plan. July 18, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

For example, the Jerusalem Post has learned that “striking” members of IDF intelligence Unit 8200, as brilliant as they might be, tend to be more easily replaceable than air force combat pilots.

The IDF was unclear on how long the process of harm to the air force would take given that some personnel ended their service a week or more ago, while others might only be starting now and others might wait to see how the High Court of Justice rules or to see if the government fires the attorney-general.

In addition, the IDF has set out in parallel both short-term and long-term plans to try to convince reservists, who have left, to return, and to convince those who are considering leaving to stay.

A more accurate picture of where the IDF stands will probably be apparent in the coming weeks, and the IDF may become more open about updating the public on trends.

The IDF said that IDF chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and others are giving both daily and weekly updates to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and frequent updates, including on Monday night, to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Halevi: IDF must maintain responsibility amid instability

Halevi referred to the events of Monday, saying, “Yesterday was the day of the climax of the disagreements within Israeli society. In the midst of this instability, the IDF must maintain its responsibility to protect the State of Israel and its citizens.”

“Such days of disagreement and crisis require emphasizing that which unites and joins us together – the mission to defend the State,” said Halevi.

The IDF chief continued, “the IDF is ready for any challenge, this is our command for securing the nation. The power of the defense of the IDF is comprised of every soldier, commander, reservist and mandatory service member, who all act toward one common purpose.”

He said that the IDF must work to unite with and comfort the reservists which “make a great contribution to state security.”

“Even those who, with a heavy heart, came to a decision not to answer the call up, the IDF needs you,” he added.