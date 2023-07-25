The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF: Still ready, but process of harming readiness started

IDF chief of staff Halevi stressed "in the midst of this instability, the IDF must maintain its responsibility."

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JULY 25, 2023 18:01
IDF reservists sign letters stating they will not show up to reserve service anymore. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
IDF reservists sign letters stating they will not show up to reserve service anymore.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Following the Knesset’s repeal of the judiciary’s reasonability standard, the IDF says it still remains ready for war, but recognizes that the process of harm to the military’s cohesion and readiness has already started and could significantly worsen in the coming weeks.

At the same time, the IDF said that the situation regarding reservists’ quitting is the most dynamic it has been since the judicial overhaul debate spiked at the start of 2023.

This means, said the IDF, that the trends could change radically in the coming days and weeks, depending on whether a significant number of reservists who had threatened to quit, but had not yet quit, do actually cease showing up for their call ups.

Part of the difficulty for the IDF in presenting the situation to the public is that it does not want to hint to Israel’s enemies about any specific vulnerability.

In addition, the IDF said that every arm of the military has different kinds of issues, such that the air force, if combat pilots start refusing call-ups in larger numbers, could create problems faster than in other units, where the various service members are more easily replaceable.

IDF reservists sign letters stating they will no longer show up for reserve service in light of the government's judicial reform plan. July 18, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) IDF reservists sign letters stating they will no longer show up for reserve service in light of the government's judicial reform plan. July 18, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

For example, the Jerusalem Post has learned that “striking” members of IDF intelligence Unit 8200, as brilliant as they might be, tend to be more easily replaceable than air force combat pilots.

The IDF was unclear on how long the process of harm to the air force would take given that some personnel ended their service a week or more ago, while others might only be starting now and others might wait to see how the High Court of Justice rules or to see if the government fires the attorney-general.

In addition, the IDF has set out in parallel both short-term and long-term plans to try to convince reservists, who have left, to return, and to convince those who are considering leaving to stay.

A more accurate picture of where the IDF stands will probably be apparent in the coming weeks, and the IDF may become more open about updating the public on trends.

The IDF said that IDF chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and others are giving both daily and weekly updates to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and frequent updates, including on Monday night, to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Halevi: IDF must maintain responsibility amid instability

Halevi referred to the events of Monday, saying, “Yesterday was the day of the climax of the disagreements within Israeli society. In the midst of this instability, the IDF must maintain its responsibility to protect the State of Israel and its citizens.”

“Such days of disagreement and crisis require emphasizing that which unites and joins us together – the mission to defend the State,” said Halevi.

The IDF chief continued, “the IDF is ready for any challenge, this is our command for securing the nation. The power of the defense of the IDF is comprised of every soldier, commander, reservist and mandatory service member, who all act toward one common purpose.”

He said that the IDF must work to unite with and comfort the reservists which “make a great contribution to state security.”

“Even those who, with a heavy heart, came to a decision not to answer the call up, the IDF needs you,” he added.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli labor court shuts down medical strikes after violent protests

Medical staff demonstrate outside the Histadrut building in Tel Aviv during a 24-hour strike in response to the government's judicial overhaul, on July 25, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by