The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Knesset argues to reject petitions against Tiberias mayor law

Instead of seeking to cancel the law, the Knesset legal adviser noted that some petitioners called for an alternative remedy to add a court interpretation.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 26, 2023 19:19
Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri seen during a Shas party meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri seen during a Shas party meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A law that would allow the appointed temporary Tiberias mayor to run in the October municipal elections expands equality and the right to run for office, the Knesset legal adviser argued in an opinion on Wednesday calling on the High Court of Justice to reject petitions against the so-called "Tiberias law." 

The Knesset legal team said that the interim injunction against the law last Thursday should be canceled, ahead of a hearing on Sunday. 

The Tiberias Law passed on July 4, allows appointed caretaker Mayor Boaz Yosef, an ally of Shas chairman Arye Deri, to run for office despite a country-wide mandatory cool-down period for interim mayors. The period was reduced to 90 days.

Petitioners such as Anti-Corruption Movement (TLM), the Israeli Movement, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, and Tiberias mayoral candidate Shani Illuz argued that allowing a caretaker mayor to run for office infringed on the equality of other candidates, as they had an unearned advantage of incumbency. 

The Knesset legal adviser argued that the law in fact fixed the harms on individual rights of a person to run for office, which was greater than any possible damage done by their advantage -- an advantage that wasn't certain, as it would only apply if they had been successful in their appointed position. The Knesset legal adviser also noted that the constitutional principle of equality didn't apply to local authority elections.

Knesset votes on the reasonableness standard bill. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Knesset votes on the reasonableness standard bill. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

What did the Tiberias Law change?

Petitioners had also argued that the Tiberias Law had “changed the rules of the game while playing.” The Knesset legal adviser noted that the law was introduced on May 15, before the candidates registered on June 4, and that the other timing details didn't match with the theory. The legal adviser said that they had advocated for the law only to come into effect after the election, but this wasn't included in amendments. 

Instead of seeking to cancel the law, the Knesset legal adviser noted that some petitioners called for an alternative remedy to add a court interpretation that would result in the law only applying after the election. The Knesset didn't take a position on how laws should be interpreted but said that it was better to interpret a law in a way that it would remain intact rather than striking it down.  

Another argument against the law was that it was highly personal in nature. The Knesset legal adviser contended that the law would apply generally to all future mayoral elections. Many of the issues were considered in the drafting of the law, the Knesset said, as indicated by the minutes of committee meetings. The drafters had attempted to avoid many of the problems. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by