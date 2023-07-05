The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Tiberias mayor law is personal, changes rules of election game -NGOs

The Anti-Corruption Movement (TLM) and the Israeli Movement filed a petition Wednesday morning alongside mayoral candidate Shani Illuz, who had also claimed that she had been offered bribes to quit.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 5, 2023 15:09
Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri seen during a Shas party meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri seen during a Shas party meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A law that would allow the appointed interim Tiberias mayor to run in the October municipal elections despite country-wide restrictions on caretaker local authorities is a personal piece of legislation that changes the rules of the election as it is proceeding, NGOs and another mayoral candidate argued in petitions to the High Court of Justice on Wednesday.

The petitions called for an interim order against the law, until an urgent hearing could be held on the law.

The Tiberias Law that passed late Tuesday night despite opposition filibustering would apply only to the namesake city and would allow appointed caretaker mayor Boaz Yosef, an ally of Shas chairman Arye Deri, to run for office. 

The legislation supersedes laws that prevent non-elected mayors, who are appointed by the government, to run in the election. 

Yosef was appointed by the Interior Ministry after former mayor Ron Koby was forced out of the position in 2020 after failing to pass his municipal budget. Koby is running for reelection, but angered religious Sephardic residents with his secular political agenda.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Justice Minister Yariv Levin and MK Arye Deri in the Knesset on March 27, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Justice Minister Yariv Levin and MK Arye Deri in the Knesset on March 27, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Anti-Corruption Movement's concerns about the legislation

The Anti-Corruption Movement (TLM) and the Israeli Movement filed a petition Wednesday morning alongside mayoral candidate Shani Illuz, who had also claimed that she had been offered jobs in exchange for dropping out of the race -- a possible criminal offense that could be investigated. Another petition was filed by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG).

In the first petition, it was argued that the current arrangement, preventing caretaker appointees from running for office, is designed to prevent unfair advantages for unelected officials in the race. These officials enjoy the appearance of legitimate authority that they otherwise would not have. TLM said that appointed officials are supposed to be apolitical, acting as professionals to rehabilitate the city. Advantaging Interior Ministry appointees would decrease the autonomy and power of local governments, the petitioners argued, and create incentive for politicians to insert into elections operatives working on their behalf. 

The NGOs said that rather than applying broadly, the legislation was extremely personal. It only applied to Tiberias, and was obviously intended to benefit only Yosef. MQG said that this hadn't been hidden in committee discussion, and that the legislation had been passed hastily in time for the upcoming elections. 

"It is unfortunate that we had to go to the High Court after yet another personnel law of the current coalition," said TLM director Omer Makayes.

The NGOs argued that the Tiberias Law "changed the rules of the game while playing," that is, the law alters the election rules as the candidates were campaigning rather than after the election. 

"The heavy stench of public corruption and the violation of any public norm hovers over the amendment to this law," "The Knesset voted tonight [Tuesday] in favor of corruption, and against a proper administrator, and this is clear to anyone with eyes in their head." 

"A heavy stench of corruption and the violation of norms in public life hovers over this amendment to the law,” said MQG legal head Tomer Naor. “The Knesset voted tonight in favor of corruption and against good governance,  and this is clear to anyone with eyes in their head.” 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by