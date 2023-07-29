The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
MK Michaeli: Social democrats around the world called to express support

After the Knesset passed the bill to cancel the reasonableness standard, the Labor party leader wrote in her Twitter account that she received calls from around the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 29, 2023 04:06
Israeli Labor Party leader MK Merav Michaeli is seen at a Knesset meeting, in Jerusalem, on July 19, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israeli Labor Party leader MK Merav Michaeli is seen at a Knesset meeting, in Jerusalem, on July 19, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Labor party leader Merav Michaeli has received calls of support from leaders of social democratic parties from around the world, after the Knesset passed the bill to cancel the reasonableness standard into law, she wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Michaeli wrote in her Twitter account that "Over the last few days I have received calls from leaders of social democratic parties around the world, expressing their support. Good friends of Israel are deeply worried about the regime coup happening here right now."

She went on to write: "Sister social democratic parties around the world, with whom we in Labor are in ongoing contact, are offering help and expertise and, more than anything, solidarity with liberal forces in Israel. As leader of the Labor Party I see huge importance in strengthening ties with democratic forces around the world for the good of liberal and democratic Israel."

On July 24, the Knesset passed the bill which marked the first part of the government’s contentious judicial reform to pass into law after six months of fierce public debate and negotiations on a possible compromise that continued until the last minute.

The bill was passed despite the opposition boycott

The opposition boycotted the vote, after Michaeli and other opposition leaders had called for a boycott of the vote.

The EU criticized the passing of the bill on Tuesday, saying that “The EU takes note of the vote on the reasonableness bill. Similarly to the thousands of demonstrators, the EU is concerned that this bill would limit the Supreme Court’s ability to conduct judicial reviews of government decisions and thus weaken its role and judicial oversight.”

 Brussels expressed hope for a compromise between political parties on the matter.

Eliav Breuer and Lahav Harkov contributed to this story.



