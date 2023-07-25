European Union commiserates with protesters after judicial reform vote

The EU shares concerns with protesters about judicial oversight, an EU official said on Tuesday, after the Knesset passed part of the government’s judicial reform.

“The EU takes note of the vote on the reasonableness bill,” the official said. “Similarly to the thousands of demonstrators, the EU is concerned that this bill would limit the Supreme Court’s ability to conduct judicial reviews of government decisions and thus weaken its role and judicial oversight.”

Brussels expressed hope for a compromise between political parties on the matter.

“EU-Israel relations are based on shared values, such as democracy, rule of law, including an independent judiciary, and human rights. It is important that these values are preserved,” the official stated.