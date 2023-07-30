The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US House Speaker names House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group members

Kevin McCarthy and Amir Ohana had signed a pledge to establish a Parliamentary Friendship Group during McCarthy's trip to Israel earlier this year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 30, 2023 01:26
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana during a visit at the Knesset, Israel's Parliament in Jerusalem, April 30, 2023 (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/POOL)
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana during a visit at the Knesset, Israel's Parliament in Jerusalem, April 30, 2023
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/POOL)

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy released the names of the members of the newly created House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group on Friday.

Earlier this year during his visit to Israel, Mccarthy had committed to the creation of a Parliamentary Friendship Group with the Knesset. He and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana both signed a joint pledge to that effect during the trip.

Following President Isaac Herzog's visit earlier this month, McCarthy has named the members of this group.

Parliamentary friendship groups are supposed to help friendly nation's parliaments increase cooperation and promote friendly relations between nations and their elected representatives.

This will be done through engaging more directly with Israel’s Knesset, continuing to travel to Israel on a bipartisan basis, and hosting Knesset members who travel to America.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana greets US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy at Ben-Gurion Airport. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/POOL) Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana greets US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy at Ben-Gurion Airport. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/POOL)

Members of the House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group

The group consists of 12 members, 7 Republicans and 5 Democrats: Chairman David Kustoff (R-TN), Ann Wagner (R-MO), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Anthony D'Esposito (R-NY), John James (R-MI), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Max Miller (R-OH), Dean Phillips (D-MN), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Ritchie Torres (D-NY), and Nikema Williams (D-GA).

“Today, the growing partnership and enduring friendship between Israel and America enters an exciting new chapter,” said McCarthy.

“For the first time in history, the 435 members of the House and the 120 members of the Knesset have a forum to engage directly with one another, seek solutions that benefit our nations, and faithfully represent our peoples’ hopes and dreams together. I look forward to working closely with Speaker Ohana in this effort, which I believe will further foster and strengthen the special relationship between Israel and America.”

“I am honored to be appointed Chairman of the House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group,” said Congressman Kustoff. “I applaud Speaker McCarthy for establishing this group tasked with strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship and building a better understanding of our two democracies. Now more than ever, it is imperative we show the rest of the world that the United States stands firmly with our greatest friend and ally in the Middle East, Israel. I look forward to working with my colleagues on this important initiative.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by