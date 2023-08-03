The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gov't allots NIS 5m. to aid struggling lone IDF soldiers

The project aims to help recently discharged lone soldiers, particularly those suffering from mental health crises, make a smooth adjustment to civilian life.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 14:09
An IDF soldier who will be taking part in a drill in Cyprus as part of Chariots of Fire. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
An IDF soldier who will be taking part in a drill in Cyprus as part of Chariots of Fire.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur this week approved the transfer of approximately NIS five million in funds from the National Insurance Institute (NII) toward a project to support recently-released lone soldiers who are struggling. 

The overall goal of the project, entitled "MiKan" (From Here) is to help recently discharged lone soldiers, particularly those suffering from mental health crises, make a smooth adjustment to civilian life. 

The project will ultimately invest over NIS 10 million into the establishment of emergency housing for young olim who finish their military service and find themselves at risk of homelessness. The program provides housing for up to six months as well as additional support resources to help jumpstart financial independence. 

The first stage of the project will be the construction of two apartment buildings where recently-released soldiers can stay for three to six months. There will be on-site staff members working with the residents to build personalized plans for their next steps in terms of housing, employment, health, education, and more. 

Lone soldiers released early for mental health

According to data from the IDF, about 3,000 lone soldiers are released from the army each year, half of whom have no family support in Israel whatsoever. In 2022, 430 lone soldiers were released early for mental health crises. 

MICHAL HERZOG chats with a lone soldier. (credit: GPO) MICHAL HERZOG chats with a lone soldier. (credit: GPO)

Lone soldiers in this position have no way to prepare for leaving the army and are not automatically entitled to the assistance provided by the Defense Ministry and the IDF. Additionally, the current emergency assistance available from the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry is not adequately tailored to the needs of lone soldiers. 

The new program will ultimately be incorporated into the wider array of similar services offered by the Welfare Ministry. 

"Signing the budget for the construction of this important project is one of the easiest but most critical aspects of my position," said Ben-Tzur of the new project. "Lone soldiers who are forced to leave the IDF due to a mental health condition...have never been given adequate support from the state. Now, for the first time, we will build a home treatment framework for them that will include...accommodation, guidance...and education."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by