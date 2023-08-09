The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli killed in climbing accident in the French Alps

An Israeli man was killed in a rockfall accident while climbing to the summit of Mont Blanc.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 9, 2023 04:40
The southern face of Mont Blanc, as seen from the Valmorel ski resort. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The southern face of Mont Blanc, as seen from the Valmorel ski resort.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A 55-year-old Israeli was killed on Tuesday after falling more than 3000 meters (9800 feet) during a climbing trip to Mont Blanc in the French Alps.

He was traveling with a group along the Gouter Route, one of the two main routes to the summit of Mont Blanc, when he was pushed off-course by falling rocks.

The accident occurred mid-morning according to French authorities. The group was unroped and no other climbers were harmed.

Mont Blanc, which means "the white mountain", is the peak of the Mont Blanc massif, a mountain range located between France, Italy, and Switzerland. 

It is the tallest mountain in the Alps and Western Europe, the tallest mountain in Europe outside the Caucasus mountains, the second-most prominent mountain summit in Europe after Mount Elbrus, and the eleventh most prominent mountain summit in the world.

The area is a popular tourist destination, particularly for outdoor recreational activities hiking, rock climbing, mountaineering and skiing.

An aerial view of Mont Blanc in the French Alps. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) An aerial view of Mont Blanc in the French Alps. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Dangerous rockfalls

According to some estimations an average of 100 people die along Mont Blanc massif each year, however other sources claim that the number of annual casualties is between 10 and 20. There have been eight deaths on Mont Blanc in 2023 so far.

The majority of deaths occur due hikers falling, becoming lost or stranded, or being hit by rockfalls.

Rockfalls are common along the Gouter Route, especially later in the season when the mountain is drier. In summer 2022, the ascent to Mont Blanc through this route was been suspended due to dangerous rockfalls.



