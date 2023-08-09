Prisons in crisis with overcrowding, abject conditions - public defender

Israeli prisons are in a state of crisis with overcrowding that is creating degrading conditions for prisoners as well as detainees who are being kept at ill-equipped police stations, the chief public defender Anat Meyassed-Cnaan warned National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in a letter on Wednesday morning.

There are about 16,000 inmates incarcerated in Israel Prison Service facilities, around 1,500 more than the maximum occupancy capacity standard for 14,500 inmates.

In February, the overcrowding consequently left only 54% of inmates with basic conditions of 4.5 square meters per person, with a toilet and shower. Even with additional accommodations built over the last past few years, only 56.5% of all prisoners had sufficient housing.

Israeli prisons break the law and send prisoners to police holding

During a July 25 visit by the Public Defender's Office to the Nitzan Prison and Detention Center, it was discovered that overcrowding had led to detainees and prisons being housed together in the same wings, against the law. Some of the detainees had to sleep on mattresses on the floor, and there was a shortage of medical equipment.

To avoid overcrowding at Israel Prison Service facilities, detainees were being kept at police stations, which lacked the necessary resources to humanely keep people for long periods of time. The cells at police stations are for short-term arrests and often lack beds, mattresses, toilets, and showers. The police are ill-suited to provide basic services such as food, water, toiletries, and clothing. Access to the open air and medical treatment is also unavailable.

A guard is seen at an observation tower along a wall of Gilboa Prison. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

The phenomenon first reared its head in 2022, with a surprise visit by Meyassed-Cnaan's office to 19 police stations. Many detainees were forced to sleep on the bare floor and suffered from poor hygiene conditions and prolonged thirst. One man was kept at a station for five days and only provided with a mattress on the last night. Another man was kept in a holding cell measuring eight square meters with three other people – there were two mattresses and no toilet. A surprise visit last Wednesday showed the cells to be neglected, dirty, and without ventilation. One drug addict was detained for 10 days without any medical treatment.

In August 2022, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel petitioned the High Court of Justice calling for the end of the practice. The petition was canceled when prison services announced the end of the practice in December. Reports of the practice resumed six months later, and in recent months, pictures emerged of the congestion.

"The current crisis, which is getting worse every day, requires immediate intervention to bring an end to the mistreatment of detainees in police stations," wrote Meyassed-Cnaan. "We would like to include the public defender's office in professional discussions on the matter."