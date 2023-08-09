The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Prisons in crisis with overcrowding, abject conditions - public defender

There are about 16,000 inmates incarcerated in Israel Prison Service facilities, around 1,500 more than the maximum occupancy capacity standard for 14,500 inmates. 

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 9, 2023 18:27
View of the Shita prison, located next to Gilboa,and intended for 800 primarily security convicts. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
View of the Shita prison, located next to Gilboa,and intended for 800 primarily security convicts.
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Israeli prisons are in a state of crisis with overcrowding that is creating degrading conditions for prisoners as well as detainees who are being kept at ill-equipped police stations, the chief public defender Anat Meyassed-Cnaan warned National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in a letter on Wednesday morning. 

There are about 16,000 inmates incarcerated in Israel Prison Service facilities, around 1,500 more than the maximum occupancy capacity standard for 14,500 inmates. 

In February, the overcrowding consequently left only 54% of inmates with basic conditions of 4.5 square meters per person, with a toilet and shower. Even with additional accommodations built over the last past few years, only 56.5% of all prisoners had sufficient housing. 

Israeli prisons break the law and send prisoners to police holding

During a July 25 visit by the Public Defender's Office to the Nitzan Prison and Detention Center, it was discovered that overcrowding had led to detainees and prisons being housed together in the same wings, against the law. Some of the detainees had to sleep on mattresses on the floor, and there was a shortage of medical equipment.  

To avoid overcrowding at Israel Prison Service facilities, detainees were being kept at police stations, which lacked the necessary resources to humanely keep people for long periods of time. The cells at police stations are for short-term arrests and often lack beds, mattresses, toilets, and showers. The police are ill-suited to provide basic services such as food, water, toiletries, and clothing. Access to the open air and medical treatment is also unavailable. 

A guard is seen at an observation tower along a wall of Gilboa Prison. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) A guard is seen at an observation tower along a wall of Gilboa Prison. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

The phenomenon first reared its head in 2022, with a surprise visit by Meyassed-Cnaan's office to 19 police stations. Many detainees were forced to sleep on the bare floor and suffered from poor hygiene conditions and prolonged thirst. One man was kept at a station for five days and only provided with a mattress on the last night. Another man was kept in a holding cell measuring eight square meters with three other people – there were two mattresses and no toilet. A surprise visit last Wednesday showed the cells to be neglected, dirty, and without ventilation. One drug addict was detained for 10 days without any medical treatment.

In August 2022, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel petitioned the High Court of Justice calling for the end of the practice. The petition was canceled when prison services announced the end of the practice in December. Reports of the practice resumed six months later, and in recent months, pictures emerged of the congestion. 

"The current crisis, which is getting worse every day, requires immediate intervention to bring an end to the mistreatment of detainees in police stations,"

Anat Meyassed-Cnaan

"The current crisis, which is getting worse every day, requires immediate intervention to bring an end to the mistreatment of detainees in police stations," wrote Meyassed-Cnaan. "We would like to include the public defender's office in professional discussions on the matter."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by