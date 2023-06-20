The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel Prison Service seizes mobile phones after Islamic Jihad inmate's livestream

Six prisoners were punished with 14 days in solitary confinement and reduced living conditions.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 11:28

Updated: JUNE 20, 2023 11:33
Palestinian prisoners wait to be released from Ketziot prison, southern Israel, October 1, 2007. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The Israel Prison Service seized six smuggled mobile phones from Palestinian Islamic Jihad prisoners at the Ketziot Prison in southern Israel after a prisoner used a smuggled phone to stream his brother's funeral on Monday.

Six prisoners were punished with 14 days in solitary confinement and reduced living conditions. 26 prisoners were isolated as well.

"The prison service will continue to work to eradicate terrorist activity both within and from the prisons professionally and for the safety of the country's residents," said the prison service.

Palestinian prisoner uses smuggled phone to stream brother's funeral

On Monday, a prisoner reportedly used a smuggled phone to speak with his family and stream the funeral of his brother, Ahmed Khaled Daraghmeh, who was killed in the clashes in Jenin earlier on Monday.

One of six smuggled mobile phones seized by the Israel Prison Service from prisoners from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. (credit: ISRAEL PRISON SERVICE) One of six smuggled mobile phones seized by the Israel Prison Service from prisoners from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. (credit: ISRAEL PRISON SERVICE)

Photos on social media showed the video call with the prisoner, leading Israel Prison Service forces to search his cell and find the phone. The prisoner's cell was searched and he was transferred to solitary confinement.

After the prisoner was transferred, other prisoners from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist movement torched a mattress in their cell. Security forces in the prison entered the cell and extinguished the fire and moved the prisoners in the cell to solitary confinement as well.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees' Affairs stated on Tuesday that prisoners in the prison had announced their "mobilization and readiness for confrontation" in light of the situation.



Tags Palestinian Islamic Jihad prison Smuggling Palestinian
