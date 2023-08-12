The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Three Israeli children stung by black scorpions in the past week

Black scorpions are very common in Israel and their stings are usually not fatal nor particularly severe.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 12, 2023 09:52
Arabian fat-tailed scorpion (photo credit: SPEEDPHI/CREATIVE COMMONS)
Arabian fat-tailed scorpion
(photo credit: SPEEDPHI/CREATIVE COMMONS)

Three children from Western Galilee were stung by black scorpions in the past week, all of whom were brought to the Galilee Medical Center for treatment.

On Thursday night, an 11-year-old boy from the Moshav Hosen was stung in his leg outside his home. 

A couple of days prior on Monday, an eight-year-old boy from Judeida Makr in northern Israel was stung on his palms by two scorpions. His parents said that he was playing in the garden and suddenly felt pain.

Another incident this week saw a black scorpion stinging an 11-year-old girl from Kibbutz Eilon on her leg while she was at home. All three children were admitted to the pediatric emergency department of the medical center. A few hours later they were released to their homes.

Gold Israeli scorpion preys on isopod. (credit: HEBREW UNIVERSITY) Gold Israeli scorpion preys on isopod. (credit: HEBREW UNIVERSITY)

How to avoid dangerous encounters with scorpions

Dr. Itamar Munchak, Director of the Children's Medical Department unit, stated that "with the weather heating up, we see more and more children who need treatment after an encounter with dangerous animals, especially snake bites or scorpion stings. 

"After the bite or sting, it is important to keep the injured person calm, cool the area of the bite, and not take any 'hasty' action to 'remove' the venom - but rather to quickly get to a nearby medical center to receive appropriate treatment."

Munchak also added that scorpions find shelter in burrows, under stones, and in tree barks.

Dr. Itamar Munchak

"It is recommended to go for a walk with long pants and closed shoes, and not to put your hands in between cracks of rocks or turn over stones," stressed Munchak. "If you see  a scorpion, keep a safe distance from it, don't try to play the hero, capture it, or pick it up."



