IDF, Shin Bet, Mossad deny plans to go public on harm to readiness

The security chiefs were reportedly frustrated with the prime minister for keeping updates on readiness from the cabinet.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: AUGUST 13, 2023 12:10
Meeting of army and security chiefs after West Bank terror attack, including Defense Minister Gallant, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, IDF Chief Herzi Halevi and others, June 20, 2023. (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Meeting of army and security chiefs after West Bank terror attack, including Defense Minister Gallant, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, IDF Chief Herzi Halevi and others, June 20, 2023.
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

The IDF and the Shin Bet on Sunday both stridently denied a Channel 12 report which said they were considering going public, along with the Mossad, with the harm to their readiness from protests against the government’s judicial overhaul.

The Mossad also denies the report.

The Channel 12 report said that the chiefs of all three services were frustrated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly preventing the cabinet from receiving updates about the harm to the security services’ readiness.

In fact, the cabinet has not been receiving such updates which is viewed by many in security and law as problematic, but it has been unclear whether Netanyahu has prevented the updates or whether the ministers themselves have refused them.

Last month, the day that the Knesset repealed the judiciary’s reasonableness standard oversight powers, the cabinet refused to receive an update from the IDF intelligence and operations chiefs before their vote.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi speaks with Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet security services during a ceremony held at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, as Israel marks annual Holocaust Remembrance Day. April 17, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi speaks with Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet security services during a ceremony held at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, as Israel marks annual Holocaust Remembrance Day. April 17, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

Report claims security chiefs have decided due to being unable to update cabinet

Channel 12 said that due to Netanyahu preventing the cabinet from receiving updates, the three security chiefs believed they had the right to go over Netanyahu’s head directly to the public to express how dire the situation is.

Further, the report said that the three chiefs wanted to go public before September, when the harm to the air force’s readiness may hit a more critical stage.

Both the IDF and the Shin Bet issued statements rejecting the report completely and saying that they coordinate all moves with the political echelon.

The Mossad does not have its own public spokesperson and is represented in that capacity by the prime minister’s office, which had not yet issued a statement, but the Mossad also rejects the report.



